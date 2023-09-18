ITALY, OBSERVATORY SIGEP: ARTISAN GELATO, A HUGE SUCCESS ABROAD

Great Masters from Italy , Spain , Argentina and Australia spoke to IEG's top Artisan Gelato, Pastry and Bakery show's Observatory.

Summer 2023 is almost over. Unprecedented boom of gelato parlours in Spain , 7 kilos consumed annually per capita in Argentina . Highly appreciated also in Australia .

RIMINI, Italy, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sun never sets on the passion for gelato from North to South Italy, Australia and Spain. The late summer edition of Observatory Sigep, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group's international Artisan Gelato, Pastry and Bakery trade show (20th to 24th January, Rimini Expo Centre, Italy) confirms it.

With Sigep (45th edition), global reference for the dolce foodservice sector, IEG takes its expertise from China to the Middle East with Sigep China debuting last May (next edition 17-19 April 2024) in partnership with Koelnmesse, and 4 food & beverage and equipment shows organised in Singapore (next edition 26-28 June).

The Observatory Sigep by IEG survey included Martino Piccolo, a gelato-maker in Australia, "artisan gelato is highly appreciated, especially among the large Asian public in Oceania and the more touristy areas. The "classic" flavours are the most popular." Marco Miquel, president of ANHCEA in Spain, says: "The Spanish gelato tradition has been reinvented and gelato parlours are experiencing an unprecedented boom. A rebirth due to researching authentic flavours, like Turrón de Jijona, chocolate and vanilla." Maximiliano Maccarrone, president of AFADHYA in Argentina goes further: "Artisan gelato is part of Argentinian culture, like meat, wine and tango: they identify the country. Data show that 9 out of 10 Argentines consume artisan gelato all year round. Annual consumption per capita is 7 kilos and we have around 3,500 artisan gelato parlours."

A successful Summer 2023 also for Italy. For Claudio Pica, secretary general of AIG - Italian Gelato-makers' Association, "Artisan gelato in all regions registered very positive numbers with an increase for the sector and the supply chain." AIG estimates a growth of +8%, +12%, +16-20% respectively in Northern, Central and South Italy, islands included. Giancarlo Timballo, Gelato World Cup President and Master Gelato Maker, recaps, "An aware clientele stimulates us to innovate and focus on increasingly healthy products". Roberto Rinaldini, former world gelato and pastry champion confirms: "The aim in artisan gelato is to reduce the sugar content while maintaining the peculiarities of the raw materials and fruit." Domenico Belmonte, master gelato-maker, says: "As for flavours, we successfully launched Giffoni hazelnut and honey-roasted almond."

