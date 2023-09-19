The 19th Asian Games Surprise: A Glimpse into the Future of Sports and Technology

In this installment of "The 19th Asian Games Surprise", a Pakistani Gen Z youth takes us on a journey to explore how the Hangzhou Asian Games combines the two worlds of sports and technology.

In a world where watching a sports game used to require juggling multiple apps for maps, ticket purchases, public transport, reviews, guides, and shopping, the The 19th Asian Games is changing the game. Smart Hangzhou has revolutionized the sports-watching experience with a single click.

The applet offers a range of features, starting with venue recommendations and the best routes, complete with QR codes for public transport. But it doesn't stop there. the applet introduces you to local delicacies, lets you experience a digital torch relay, and even offers Asian Games souvenirs, including adorable mascots you can take pictures with.

Beyond the games, the Hangzhou Asian Games showcases the integration of smart technology into daily sports and fitness activities for residents. At the Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium, screens outside each venue provide real-time information on factors like occupancy, humidity, and temperature, aiding in decision-making to maximize venue utilization.

Smart fitness devices in outdoor areas help residents monitor their fitness data in real-time, making exercise convenient and accessible. The highlight, however, is the smart track, where facial recognition captures runners' data, including route, speed, stamina, and rankings, enhancing the fitness experience.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is not just about dazzling technology but also humanistic concerns. The Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium exemplifies this by integrating technology into the lives of ordinary people, prioritizing the community's sports and fitness needs.

As a "smart" event that inspires the future, the Hangzhou Asian Games sets the stage for ongoing digital transformation in Hangzhou and Zhejiang province. The development of intelligent technology is a journey that began before the Games and will continue to shape the future of sports and technology long after they conclude. The Hangzhou Asian Games is not just a sporting event; it's a glimpse into a smarter, more connected future.

