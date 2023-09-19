Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Kuber") Announces That It Has Surpassed $500 Million in Mortgages Funded

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kuber, a rapidly growing alternative mortgage lender in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $500 million in funded mortgages since inception.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Sutha Kunam, President and CEO of Kuber. "It also reflects our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional client experience. Our mission has always been to deliver flexible and personalized lending solutions to a diverse range of borrowers, and we are proud to see this milestone recognize our success in doing just that."

Recognizing that each client has unique needs and circumstances, Kuber strives to provide tailor-made solutions to meet those needs. "We believe that access to financing options that align with individual circumstances should be available to everyone," added Sutha Kunam.

Additionally, Kuber places great importance on prioritizing the interests of its investors and partners. The company is devoted to offering compelling and high-quality real estate-backed alternative investment products. "Establishing trust and cultivating strong relationships with our stakeholders is an integral part of our corporate identity," said Sutha Kunam.

While Kuber celebrates this significant milestone, it is also excited about the future and the opportunities it presents for continued growth.

About Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation

Kuber, founded in 2016, is a non-bank lender that provides highly personalized short-term mortgage loans to credit-worthy borrowers whose financial needs cannot be met by the conventional lending restrictions of banking institutions. Kuber offers investors who wish to take part in mortgage investments, but who may lack the expertise, time, energy, or investment capital required to invest, a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified pool of sustainable mortgages, concentrated mainly in the Greater Toronto Area.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.kubermic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Although forward looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation