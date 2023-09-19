Persefoni Recognized Among First PCAF-accredited SaaS Vendors

New Initiative to Boost Carbon Emissions Reporting

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announces that the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) has named Persefoni as a PCAF-accredited SaaS partner for a new initiative to accelerate carbon emissions disclosures throughout the global financial system. This accredited partner program, unveiled by the PCAF Secretariat, is aimed at addressing the rising demand for collaboration among financial institutions and third-party businesses seeking to measure and disclose emissions pertinent to their financial activities.

Accreditation enables Persefoni privileged access and valuable technical assistance in implementing the PCAF Standard.

"We are thrilled to share that Persefoni stands at the forefront of this effort as among the first PCAF-accredited SaaS providers under this new program," said Persefoni CEO & Co-founder, Kentaro Kawamori. "Persefoni has a proud history with financed emissions disclosure, having been the first software company to recognize the importance of, and codify, the PCAF standard back in 2021. We have released numerous versions of our award-winning software since then, innovating and helping PCAF drive this rapidly accelerating global market forward. This foresight is a key reason why Persefoni leads the financial services industry for climate management and accounting software."

This accreditation also enables Persefoni with privileged access to the PCAF Database and valuable technical assistance in implementing the PCAF Standard.

Persefoni will continue its role as the preeminent vendor in delivering consistent management and internal controls for high-quality financed emission disclosures. The accreditation signifies our expertise and dedication to promoting sustainability in the financial sector.

About Persefoni:

Persefoni AI Inc. provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris Agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups. For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com/.

