Promising Students Benefit From Commitment to Developing Diverse Talent

The team from Clark Atlanta University won first place and $25,000 in scholarships Sept. 15 after winning the 2023 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition in Philadelphia, sponsored by Stellantis.

National Black MBA Association Graduate Student Case Competition continues with Stellantis as exclusive sponsor

Event provides for skilled, high-potential MBA candidates from nation's leading business schools to compete for $50,000 in scholarships

Competition conducted annually at National Black MBA Association's conference and exposition

Talented MBA candidates from 20 of the country's top business schools competed for $50,000 in scholarships in the 2023 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition, sponsored by Stellantis.

The NBMBAA/Stellantis Graduate Case Competition is an annual event that gives high-potential graduate students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a formal competition.

The competition is held each year as part of the NBMBAA's annual conference and exposition. This year, the Graduate Case Competition was held Sept. 13-14 in Philadelphia, and winning teams were announced Sept. 15.

"At Stellantis, we're proud to continue our long-standing support of the National Black MBA Association and the Graduate Case Competition," said Lottie Holland, vice president, diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "This impressive competition is a showcase event for diversity, leadership and student achievement that allows our company to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to identifying, recruiting and developing diverse talent and future business leaders that will fuel our success."

Stellantis has been the exclusive sponsor of the Graduate Case Competition since 1995, with nearly 5,000 students participating over the years.

During the competition, teams are given a business case from which they develop solutions. Each student team then prepares and presents its case to a panel of experienced business executives. Teams are judged on their analysis of the case, the feasibility of their recommendations and the quality of their presentations.

For the 2023 NBMBAA Business Case, students were tasked to represent a consulting firm that will develop a U.S. marketing strategy that builds awareness, vehicle-buying consideration, long-term brand affinity and loyalty among Black consumers for Dodge, one of the iconic brands in the Stellantis portfolio.

This year, the students from Clark Atlanta University took home the first-place trophy as national champions and $25,000 in scholarships.

The second- and third-place teams represented Vanderbilt University and Auburn University, earning $15,000 and $10,000 in scholarships, respectively.

An important way Stellantis pursues its long-standing commitment to diversity is by supporting many diversity-serving organizations around North America, particularly in the company's pursuit of diverse talent, a key ingredient in fueling its innovation.

"Initiatives such as this enable our company to make important investments in talent, ensuring a future thriving with a diverse and inclusive network of future leaders," Holland said. "This commitment brings our company's purpose and values to life - powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves."

National Black MBA Association

NBMBAA is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 21,000 members within 41 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 500 corporate and non-profit partners, the Association is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

