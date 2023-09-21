Graphic Packaging releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Sustainable consumer packaging leader makes progress toward a renewable future

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, demonstrating progress on all pillars in the company's ESG Vision 2025. The company achieved its climate intensity goals three years early and advanced decarbonization by seeking to set new, science-based climate targets to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions. Ethnic diversity reported among the company's U.S. employee base was more than double the industry benchmark, underscoring its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Graphic Packaging is aggressively pursuing a future fueled by renewable resources. Packaging solutions from the 27-country operation are made primarily with fibers from sustainably sourced trees or recycled materials. Nearly 65 percent of its energy is derived from renewable sources. Most of the company's packaging today is designed to be recyclable, promoting a circular economy.

"We work relentlessly to develop resource-efficient and easily recyclable packaging solutions that use natural resources responsibly," said President and CEO Michael P. Doss at Graphic Packaging. "We enable our customers — the world's leading household brands — to shift toward more recyclable packaging. In addition to helping them meet their sustainability goals, we help shape how they think about packaging their products for the future."

Highlights from the 2022 Graphic Packaging ESG report include:

PLANET

Achieved climate intensity goals three years early, paving way to setting science-based climate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Diverted 1.1 million metric tons of waste from landfill, 85 percent of which was recovered paper waste that was recycled.

PEOPLE

30 percent ethnic diversity among U.S. employees – 2.3 times the pulp and paper industry benchmark (per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022).

Increased representation of women on the executive leadership team to 33 percent and in vice president roles to 29 percent, with a continued focus on expanding gender diversity.

PRODUCTS & PARTNERS

One-third of fiber-based consumer packaging products were made using 100% recycled fiber content.

On track toward goal of 100 percent of global facilities achieving compliance with a fiber certification standard, demonstrating support of sustainable forest management and sourcing practices for forest products.

Global Sustainability Commitments

Graphic Packaging participates in two global sustainability initiatives. Since 2021, the company has taken actions to establish carbon emission reduction goals aligned with climate science to limit global warming. The proposal has been under review with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) since early 2023. The company also remains committed to incorporating the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) into its business practices and to aligning its sustainability ambition with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are making progress every day, delivering positive outcomes for our people, our planet, and ultimately the growth and sustainability of our company," said Michelle Fitzpatrick, Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our purpose is to package life's everyday moments for a renewable future. And we want every one of those moments to be inherently better for people and our planet."

The new ESG report follows announcements in 2022 that Graphic Packaging was recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the third year in a row. In addition, Graphic Packaging received a GOLD medal rating from EcoVadis, which assesses companies on environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, and it achieved a leadership rating for both its CDP climate and CDP water disclosures.

ESG Website and Reporting Frameworks

The 2022 ESG Report and sustainability news can be found on the company's website. Graphic Packaging reports in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards along with providing information aligned with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and the United Nations Global Compact Communication on Progress.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice packaging in the United States and Europe and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard (CRB), coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK) and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS). The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's website at www.graphicpkg.com.

