Mellie Appoints Five New Industry Leaders to its Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellie, an award-winning elder care navigation solution for family caregivers, announced today the addition of five healthcare industry and business leaders to its Advisory Board, bolstering the company's access to expertise as it continues its momentum and growth. The new members are:

Mellie - Better Family Care (PRNewswire)

Anny Fenton , Instructor of Medicine, Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Deborah Fine , Chief Business Officer and Board Director, Mymee, previously Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, miR Scientific and President, Global Impact, Impact NRS.

Misha Golosker, Healthcare and Innovation Strategist, Chief Strategy Officer RxDiet, prior VP of Product Strategy, UnitedHealth Group.

Will Martin-Gill , Vice President of Product at Blue Shield of California , prior VP of Product at Skai, VP of Marketing Strategy at Ebay, and a consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

Micah Moreau, Angel Investor and Advisor, former GM & Vice President Doordash, former Sr. Director of Marketing at Jet.com, and Director of Ecommerce at Simon Pierce.

"The addition of these seasoned executives from diverse backgrounds to our Advisory Board serves as a strong affirmation that the solution we offer truly eases the burden on family caregivers who are providing care to older adults," said Zvika Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Mellie. "We are thrilled to have such talented and passionate individuals to help guide our mission of solving one of the world's largest challenges."

As parents age, there are myriad challenges to navigate - from healthcare, insurance, financial and legal matters to home health care, transportation and socialization. This problem is immense as there are more than 53 million family caregivers in the United States and more than 61% of them are working (AARP & National Alliance for Caregiving). Family caregivers lack the training, knowledge and time to support their loved ones and often become overwhelmed not knowing where to start. Mellie supports family caregivers by providing them with a dedicated care coordinator who is experienced in the field of elder care, as well as an all-in-one software platform to plan, manage and collaborate on care for any family caregiver in need.

"As a family caregiver myself, I am intimately familiar with the challenges and stress involved in caregiving," said Deborah Fine. "Mellie has a truly innovative approach to providing a critical service - to employers, health plans and individuals who are in desperate need of help. I am thrilled to be joining their team of advisors to help the millions of people who need a resource like Mellie."

Deborah Fine is an established executive and proven CEO within multiple industry sectors including healthcare, direct-to-consumer and wholesale consumer products, media, and entertainment. She has led six diverse B2B and B2C businesses to record growth and profit in both public and private enterprises. Deborah is Chief Business Officer and Board Director at Mymee, the first digital care solution proven to help autoimmune patients reduce rheumatic flares.

Anny Fenton, phD is an Instructor of Medicine at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Anny is conducting qualitative and quantitative research on how cancer patients' and their caregivers' experience and make decisions about the patient's medical care.

Misha Golosker is a highly regarded healthcare industry strategist with over 22 years of experience in Medicare, Innovation, and Product Portfolio Strategy. Misha is the Chief Strategy Officer at RxDiet and principal at the healthcare consulting firm Palette Consulting.

Will Martin-Gill is a technology and healthcare executive that brings over 20 years of experience in product, marketing and strategy to Mellie. Will is currently the Vice President of Product at Blue Shield of California and previously held leadership roles at Skai, Ebay and Boston Consulting Group.

Micah Moreau is an expert in building marketplaces, bringing over 20 years of experience in ecommerce and marketing to Mellie. Micah is currently an angel investor and advisor. He previously was GM and Vice President at Doordash, and previously held leadership positions at Jet.com, Thrillist, Simon Pearce, and Wayfair.

About Mellie

Mellie is the first and most comprehensive and affordable all-in-one elder care solution providing family caregivers access to 1:1 elder care professionals and an easy-to-use platform to plan, manage and collaborate on care from any mobile device. Mellie services employers, health plans and insurance companies to provide support to family caregivers. Mellie's three founders are experienced software veterans with 25 years of experience in building scalable software solutions and are excited to bring their knowledge to this underserved market. Mellie is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by investors such as Lionbird, Global Founders Capital and Good Company. To learn more about Mellie, visit www.mellie.com

CONTACT: Kristen Wojahn, Kristen.freeman@mellie.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mellie