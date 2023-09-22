INSIGHTEC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE COVERAGE DECISION BY HUMANA FOR FOCUSED ULTRASOUND TO TREAT ESSENTIAL TREMOR

Humana is the latest national payor to cover the incisionless outpatient procedure

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, Fla. , Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec , a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, today announced that Humana is the fifth national payor in the US to cover focused ultrasound treatment for medication-refractory essential tremor.

"We are pleased that this positive decision will expand access to focused ultrasound for more commercial patients," said Dee Kolanek, Insightec Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement. "We are grateful to top insurers like Humana for expanding coverage of this revolutionary outpatient treatment for essential tremor patients."

Essential tremor is a movement disorder that causes uncontrollable shaking and affects an estimated ten million Americans. For patients whose tremor does not respond to medications, MR-guided focused ultrasound is performed in a single, outpatient procedure with many patients showing immediate improvement of tremor in the treated hand with minimal or no complications. Essential tremor commonly affects both sides of the body, and focused ultrasound is FDA approved to treat both sides, with the second treatment occurring at least nine months after the first side for eligible patients.

"This coverage decision demonstrates further momentum towards our goal of expanding access to this transformative treatment and we thank Humana for being a part of this movement," added Maurice R. Ferré MD, Chairman and CEO of the Board of Directors at Insightec. "Now, more patients with essential tremor will have access to a treatment that helps them get back to living independently."

Humana becomes the fifth national payor to cover focused ultrasound treatment after Cigna, Anthem, Aetna, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association gave positive coverage decisions in January 2023, December 2022, April 2021, and August 2018, respectively. Focused ultrasound treatment for medication-refractory essential tremor is covered by Medicare in all 50 states. There are currently over 50 treatment centers across the United States and more than 125 treatment centers around the world using Insightec's Exablate® Neuro platform to treat essential tremor.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.insightec.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, plans, expectations, and future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: "may," "can," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "promise," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Insightec as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Insightec are qualified by this caution. Insightec does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Insightec's expectations.

"Exablate," and "Exablate Neuro," as well as the "INSIGHTEC" logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word "Insightec", are protected trademarks of Insightec.

Insightec Media Contact:

G&S Business Communications for Insightec

Marjani Williams

mwilliams@gscommunications.com

(312) 648-6700, ext.2108

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699588/4172473/Insightec_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE INSIGHTEC