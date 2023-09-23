TECNO Celebrates Iconic Innovation and Design at its Flip In Style Flagship Product Launch

The Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore witnessed the launch of the new PHANTOM V Flip 5G and the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand, TECNO, today launched two new products – its flagship debut flip smartphone PHANTOM V Flip 5G and the outstanding MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch laptop – at the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore. The event was a stylish celebration of TECNO's iconic aesthetics and powerful innovations, with the brand's two new devices empowering users to Flip In Style like never before.

Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023: A Bold Statement of Fashion and Technology

Bringing TECNO's commitment to stylish innovation and high-end design to life, the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 was a captivating event that fused the worlds of luxury-level aesthetics and advanced technology.

The event provided thought-provoking insights, with a speech about how TECNO's designs shape a brighter future from Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Guided by our 'Go Premium' strategy, we are constantly in pursuit of new technologies merged with the most fashionable creations," said Guo in his keynote speech. "From groundbreaking foldables to visionary concept phones, and artistic expressions of technology with global artists, our unparalleled devices reflect our unique approach that shapes a brighter future for mankind."

General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, delivers a speech at the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023. (PRNewswire)

The event included presentations from TECNO's Chief Launch Officer, Mr. Olivier Mas, that truly brought the PHANTOM V Flip 5G and MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch to life. As a valued partner of TECNO, Mr. Hari Tharmakumar, ASEAN Channel Sales Lead, Microsoft Asian Region, also reflected on the strategic relationship forged between the two brands and the new products unveiled at the event.

There were also plenty of stylish highlights, such as a catwalk show to show off the new PHANTOM V Flip 5G smartphone. With attendees enjoying the fashionable fun, the catwalk show highlighted TECNO's success in creating a device that is not only a piece of powerful technology, but also a signature fashion statement that seamlessly marries form and function.

Away from the catwalk, the event also featured a PHANTOM V Flip 5G customized case demo zone, which displayed an imaginative array of retro, modern, and artistic cases specially designed for the device, reflecting diverse new ways to flip in style. There was also an immersive product interaction space area where guests could explore a wide spectrum of TECNO's smartphone and AIoT products. From PHANTOM V Flip 5G and PHANTOM V Fold, to a selection of CAMON 20's artistic devices, MEGABOOK laptops, TRUE 1 Earbuds, and more, guests savored the opportunity to get hands-on with TECNO's exceptional offering of unique products.

A range of TECNO’s devices in the product interaction space (PRNewswire)

Besides launching the PHANTOM V Flip 5G and TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch, the event gave all in attendance the chance to experience for themselves how TECNO's products empower users and elevate today's modern, stylish lifestyles for a smarter, better-connected tomorrow.

Two New Devices That Flip In Style

PHANTOM V Flip 5G is TECNO's first flip smartphone and its latest flagship foldable device. Following the outstanding success of the PHANTOM V Fold, the new device reflects TECNO's continued exploration of the foldable form factor for the pioneering premium audience. The device's flip construction brings new possibilities to photography with a 64MP RGBW Ultra Sensitive Sensor Main Camera, 32MP Dual-flash Autofocus Front Camera, and the innovative FreeCam flip phone camera system. The phone boasts an iconic circular Personalized Versatile Cover Screen that makes life more fun and convenient, while an ultra big, ultra flat main screen delivers outstanding classic smartphone capabilities. Recognizing its exceptional design quality, PHANTOM V Flip 5G was nominated for the German Design Awards in a meticulous selection process.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch is a new size of laptop in the MEGABOOK Series that is designed for extreme portability without compromising on performance. Empowering Gen-Z to unleash their potential everywhere they go, it is the world's lightest 14-inch laptop with a 75Wh battery, with an ultra-slim 14.8mm build that weighs just 1.39kg while enabling an incredible runtime of up to 18.5 hours. With the stunning Red Dot Design Award-winning Startrail Phantom design, the new laptop delivers eye-catching aesthetics in Monet Violet color, while seamlessly integrating into TECNO's AIoT lineup with OneLeap for enhanced workflow efficiency.

"Go Premium" Strategy in the Pursuit of Incredible Design

The two new devices launched at the Singapore event represent TECNO's commitment to groundbreaking design, both aesthetic and technological, to elevate the premium smart device experience, guided by its "Go Premium" strategy.

The strategy has seen TECNO make huge investments in R&D across many aspects of product development, including in the foldables market. As a consumer-centric brand that strives to meet the demands of its global audience, TECNO has now launched two foldable devices within the past year, the first being PHANTOM V Fold, and now PHANTOM V Flip 5G.

To date, TECNO's innovative designs have seen the brand awarded numerous awards. In future, the "Go Premium" strategy will continue to inform TECNO's product development, with high levels of engagement with global users in order to further advance the brand's stylish and innovative offering.

