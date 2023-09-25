SPECTRUM BUSINESS IS 'MADE TO WORK' IN NEW NATIONAL BRANDING CAMPAIGN FROM CHARTER

Campaign Highlights Resilience of Small Businesses and how the Company's Connectivity Services Fuel Successful Enterprises

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the kickoff of "Made to Work" – a new national campaign from Spectrum Business® focusing on how the company's seamless connectivity solutions work together to power small businesses nationwide with reliable Internet, Phone, Mobile and TV. The new Spectrum Business ads will run in all markets across Charter's 41-state operating footprint.

"Small business owners overcome many obstacles every day, and reliable connectivity has become a critical tool to help power their resilience," said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Charter. "Spectrum Business is committed to seamlessly connecting all aspects of our customers' business with fast, easy to use, ultra reliable internet, phone, mobile and video solutions. Whether it's a home-based business, retail store, restaurant, bar or service firm, our services are 'Made to Work' so owners can stay connected and focus on running their businesses."

The "Made to Work" campaign includes broadcast TV, radio, direct mail, digital and social media commercials and highlights Spectrum Business' scalable and cost-effective broadband communications solutions that are made to seamlessly work together, including:

Spectrum Business Internet with data speeds up to 1 Gbps available everywhere across Spectrum's service area, with no modem fees or data caps. Also includes Free Domain and Custom Email Addresses, Wireless Internet Backup for complete reliability* as well as advanced WiFi for improved security and connectivity.

Spectrum Business Connect with RingCentral with voice, instant messaging, file transfers, and video conferencing capability that enables business owners to work from anywhere and use any device to stay connected.

Spectrum Business Voice with unlimited local and long-distance calling and more than 35 advanced calling features for businesses.

Spectrum Mobile** for Business with the fastest overall wireless speeds when combined with WiFi***, Speed Boost, access to nationwide 5G at no extra cost, unlimited talk and text, and no additional taxes and fees.

More information about Spectrum Business is available at www.spectrum.com/work.

*Wireless Internet Backup limited to approx. 8 hrs. of battery life and does not provide a guarantee of uninterrupted service. Supports up to 4 devices.

**Spectrum Business Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

***"Fastest wireless speeds" claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

