Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures Announce Third PAW Patrol® Feature Film In the Works

TORONTO and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that it will produce a third feature film for its preschool powerhouse franchise PAW Patrol. A Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, the film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures and is set for an exclusive theatrical release in 2026. Spin Master celebrates PAW's ten-year anniversary on the heels of the soon to be released second movie, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, premiering exclusively in theatres September 29th, 2023. Also on September 29th, Spin Master's founders Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie and Ben Varadi will be inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame at the Toy Foundation's Awards gala.

The first feature film for the franchise, PAW Patrol: The Movie™ was released by Paramount Pictures globally and by Elevation Pictures in Canada in August 2021, grossing over $40 million domestically and more than $144 million worldwide. On September 29th, the second feature film, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, will be unleashed in theatres with a star-studded cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Brice Gonzalez, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, Alan Kim, Finn Lee-Epp, James Marsden, Chris Rock, Serena Williams, North West and Saint West alongside returning cast from the first movie Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin and Ron Pardo and existing voice cast members from the preschool series.

"PAW Patrol has entertained generations of preschoolers while subtly teaching them the value of community, inclusiveness and teamwork," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "On the cusp of the premiere of our second, super-powered film, the universal love for our pups is stronger than ever. We're thrilled to announce a third feature film, expanding the PAW Patrol universe further with an epic new adventure. Featuring action-packed missions and exploring new terrains, this movie will be larger-than-life and once again show how small paws can make big prints."

Said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, "PAW Patrol remains in a class of its own as a beloved and recognizable cultural touchstone for kids and families everywhere. Alongside our partners at Spin Master, we are so excited to continue to bring these pups' big screen adventures to PAW Patrol's legion of fans around the world."

Veteran animation director Cal Brunker (PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie; PAW Patrol: The Movie; Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) will return to direct the third film. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master's Senior Vice President Development, Current Series & Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master's Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, will produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master's Co-Founder will executive produce.

The film will be distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures.

About PAW Patrol



PAW Patrol, one of the most successful series in kids' television globally, follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there's trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small. Airing in over 160 countries, in 30 languages, the PAW Patrol series is consistently ranked among both top-rated preschool and kids' 6-11 series. Currently in its tenth season on Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol's universal messaging resonates with children around the world and since its launch in 2013, the franchise has won countless awards.

About Spin Master



Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Elevation Pictures

Founded in 2013 with finance partner Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Pictures has become Canada's leading entertainment company specializing in distribution and production. Elevation is known for releasing commercial and critically acclaimed films, including Academy Award-winning films The Imitation Game, Room, The Father, and Moonlight. Most recent accolades include Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, and Clement Virgo's Brother won a record 12 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Picture. Elevation is also known for its strong slate of Canadian films, including Elevation productions Alice, Darling starring Anna Kendrick, Infinity Pool starring Mia Goth, and BlackBerry starring Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. For more information, please visit elevationpictures.com

