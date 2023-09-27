Channellock, Inc. Releases New Professional Locking Pliers

Channellock, Inc. introduces new Professional Locking Pliers to meet the needs of trades professionals.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the needs of hardworking trades professionals, Channellock, Inc. is proud to release its all-new CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers.

(PRNewsfoto/Channellock, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Since 1886, trades professionals have come to rely on the CHANNELLOCK® brand for superior quality and value," said Ryan DeArment, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Channellock, Inc. "Our Professional Locking Pliers are the newest addition to our ever-growing catalog of Pro-inspired products."

CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers are available in 13 different types and sizes, including:

101-10 10" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers

101-7 7" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers

102-10 10" Curved Jaw With Cutter Locking Pliers

102-5 5" Curved Jaw With Cutter Locking Pliers

102-7 7" Curved Jaw With Cutter Locking Pliers

103-6 6" Long Nose Locking Pliers

103-10 10" Long Nose Locking Pliers

104-10 10" Large Jaw Locking Pliers

106-12 12" Locking C-Clamp w/o Swivel Pads

106-6 6" Locking C-Clamp w/o Swivel Pads

107-12 12" Locking C-Clamp With Swivel Pads

107-6 6" Locking C-Clamp With Swivel Pads

108-8 8" Locking Sheet Metal Tool

All CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers feature forged steel jaws for maximum strength and durability; an epoxy resin coating for ultimate rust and spatter resistance; a one-handed extended-release lever to prevent finger pinch and allow for one-handed use when clamping or gripping fasteners and round or flat stock; and high-performance handles for maximum grip and comfort.

CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers are made in Spain to the same demanding specifications as the company's U.S.A.-made tools. According to Channellock, Inc.'s President and COO, Jon DeArment, "While our ultimate goal is to source our entire catalog domestically, that's not always possible. In those rare cases where we can't produce a tool domestically at the price and quality our customers have come to expect, our last resort is to source it from our international partners only after ensuring that it's held to the same ethical and rigorous quality standards as our USA-made tools."

For more information about CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers, visit: https://channellock.com/locking-pliers/

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including its iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, P.A.-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com , and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok.

