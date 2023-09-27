Sony Unveils Three Wireless Microphones with Exceptional Sound Quality, Lightweight and Unparalleled Portability

ECM-S1 enables clear sound pickup with high-quality streaming microphone sound for in-camera audio recording and ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S allow for a wide range of shooting scenarios

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its microphone portfolio, Sony Electronics introduces the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones, along with the wireless streaming microphone ECM-S1. These cutting-edge microphones combine high-quality sound capture with a lightweight design. With the ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1 models, Sony empowers video content creators with the ability to achieve superior audio recording across various shooting scenarios.

The ECM-W3 has a two-channel receiver and two microphones and the ECM-W3S has a one-channel receiver and one microphone. Both the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are perfect for video content creators who work in a wide range of shooting scenarios such as Vlogs and interviews, where the user needs them to easily record high-quality voices even when shooting away from the camera.

For professional videographers and video content creators who require top-notch audio quality for shoots, livestreams, and podcasts, the ECM-S1 microphone is the ultimate tool. The microphone has a compact and lightweight body and is equipped with three 14 mm large-diameter capsules tuned to capture human voices naturally and with high-quality sound. Its seamless connection to cameras, computers, and smartphones makes an indispensable asset for content creators seeking a dynamic and engaging audio-video experience. As audio can be recorded directly to the camera via a wireless connection, "sound and video lag" that sometimes occurs when sound and video are input separately to a distribution device during live streaming does not occur, thus delay compensation is not required.

"Sony's ECM-W3, ECM-W3S, and ECM-S1 microphones embody the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. "With these new offerings for microphones, Sony continues to push the boundaries of audio technology, empowering creators to achieve remarkable sound quality across various content creation avenues. We know that professional and hobbyists alike want to have the best audio quality and we are continuing to offer solutions for this."

Main features of the "ECM-W3" and "ECM-W3S" wireless microphones

Achieves high-quality sound pickup with reduced noise

The ECM-W3 consists of a receiver and two microphones, and the ECM-W3S consists of a receiver and one microphone. By designing with sound quality in mind, Sony has achieved high-quality sound pickup with reduced noise. The ECM-W3 wireless microphone is an ideal solution for interviews and one-on-one conversations and the ECM-W3S microphone excels in capturing clear and articulate user voices for vloggers and video content creators with a focus on delivering a natural organic sound. These microphones ensure exceptional sound pickup while effectively reducing noise.

Equipped with a noise-cut filter that effectively reduces harsh noise with digital signal processing, the microphone also has a low-cut filter that reduces unwanted low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration noise. The included windscreen reduces the noise generated when strong wind or breath hits the microphone, making it possible to record clear audio without interference from the ambient environment. Working together, the filters and windscreen results in less noise removal processing during post-production.

When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi-Interface (MI) shoe, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S receiver is compatible with a digital audio interfacei and the camera can then directly record the audio signal output. This enables superb sound recording with minimal noise interference. The ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are equipped with a safety function that suppresses sound distortion at high volumes, and an attenuator function that manually reduces the sound during high-volume recording. Both the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S deliver low power consumption, low latency, and high sound quality with Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and LC3Plusii codec.

Enhanced convenience through versatile connectivity

MI Shoe support enables greater flexibility with battery-free and cable-free shooting. Power is supplied directly from the camera to the receiver, so there is no need to worry about running out of batteryiii. Equipped with a USB Type-C® terminal, it is possible to output digital audio (48kHz/24bit) from the receiver to a USB-connected smartphone or PCiv. Also, the microphone has a 3.5mm mini jack (stereo) audio output terminal, ensuring compatibility with cameras, PCs, IC recorders, etc., that do not have an MI shoev. Included is a terminal protection holder/stand for the multi-interface foot and it can be used as a microphone stand when attaching the receiver to equipment other than a camera or attached to a smartphone clamp as an adapter with screw holes.

The microphone has a 3.5mm mini jack (monaural) which can be used as an external microphone input terminal. It can be used in combination with a lavalier microphone such as ECM-LV1, you are able to pick-up the subject's voice while the microphone is hidden from view. The rechargeable microphone can be used continuously for up to six hours on a full chargevi.

Compact and lightweight, high portability with charging case included

The compact and lightweight microphone's dimensions are 25.0mm x 52.5mm x 20.5mm (W/H/D) and weighs approximately 17g. The receiver is 32.0mm x 29.0mm x 50.0mm (W/H/D) and weighs approximately 25g. Both the microphones and receivers can be used anywhere, anytime with ease. For added durability, the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S are designed to be dustproof and moisture resistantvii, which allows for worry-free outdoor usage. With the lightweight and portable charging case, it is possible to charge even while on the move.

Main features of the wireless/streaming microphone "ECM-S1"

High-quality sound pickup performance and synchronization of sound and video by connecting to a camera

The ECM-S1 is equipped with three large-diameter (14mm) capsules that correspond to three sound pickup modes: Uni-directional, Omni-directional and Stereo, providing high-quality sound pickup with high sensitivity, and wide frequency characteristics. The microphone's intrinsic low noise levels and wide dynamic range allows for clear recording of even the softest sounds.

By tuning it to record human voices naturally and clearly, the microphone can capture realistic and rich textured sound during recording that is unique to streaming microphones. It also has a noise cut filter that effectively removes harsh noise through digital signal processing, and a low-cut filter that reduces unnecessary low-frequency noise such as wind, air conditioning, and vibration, thus reducing the effects of the surrounding environment. The ECM-S1 has a full range of functions that reduce noise and support high-quality sound pickup.

A new sound pickup style with a compact, lightweight housing and versatile connectivity

The ECM-S1 microphone is light, weighing approximately 157g (about 5.54 oz), and compact at 63.0 mm x 137.5 mm x 63.0 mm(W/H/D) with an ultra-light and compact receiver that weighs approximately 25g (about 0.88 oz) at 32 mm x 29 mm x 50 mm (W/H/D). The Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and LC3plusviii codec deliver low power consumption, low latency, and high sound quality. Using wireless connection allows for a recording style that remains unaffected by environmental conditions. The user can achieve a new level of sound pickup, enabling conversation and singing accompanied by musical instruments to be recorded in high sound quality.

For connectivity, the receiver can be attached to a compatible camera via the MI Shoe. The microphone and receiver are equipped with USB Type-C® terminals that support 48 kHz/24-bit digital audio outputix. As a result, the microphone can record high-quality sound in a variety of ways, such as connecting the microphone wirelessly to a PC or smartphone via the receiver's USB or connecting the microphone directly to a PC or smartphone via USB. The receiver also has a 3.5mm mini jack (stereo) as an audio output terminal.

High operability that meets the needs of diverse creators

The microphone is equipped with an independent dial that adjusts the sound recording level. The ECM-S1's audio input level volume can also be adjusted intuitively with the upper dial while checking the audio input level in real time with the indicator lamps. The built-in LINK lamp indicates the communication status between the microphone and receiver to prevent any missed recording.

When recording via a USB connection between the microphonex and a PC or smartphone, headphones (commercially available) can be connectedxi to the microphone's headphone out jack to monitor the audio without involving the connected device. The headphone volume can also be adjusted with a short press of the dial on the bottom of the microphone. The user can adjust the audio mixing ratio between the input volume level of the audio from the microphone and that of the audio from the computer or smartphone via the USB connection with the headphone volume/mixing ratio adjustment dial on the microphone.

The ECM-S1 and receiver each have a built-in battery for extended use. The receiver can also be used continuously with the support of direct power supply when connected to the camera's MI Shoexii or a USB Type-C® cable. The microphone can be used continuously for up to 13 hours when the battery is fully charged using a USB Type-C® cablexiii.

In addition, a pop guard reduces popping noises that occur when the speaker's mouth is close to the microphone and their breath comes into direct contact with the microphone. This enables vocals, narration, and other audio to be recorded under optimal conditions. A stand that can be attached to the microphone is also includedxiv, allowing the microphone to stand without support while recording. The microphone angle can also be adjusted forward or backward. Alternatively, the stand can be removed when not in use and the 1/4" thread on the bottom of the microphone allows it to be mounted on a tripod or attached to a commercially available microphone armxv .

Pricing and Availability

The ECM-S1 wireless microphone will be available for pre-order starting Sept. 28, 2023, with shipping beginning in October 2023, while ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S wireless microphones will follow in November 2023.

For detailed product information, please visit:

MSRP: $469.99 USD , $629.99 CAN

MSRP: $349.99 , $469.99 CAN

MSRP: $419.99 USD , $569.99 CAN

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with all the new microphones and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/press for more information.

Notes:

i Please check the following website for compatible models: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/ecmw3 and https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/ecmw3s

ii LC3plus is the supported audio format in the ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S.

iii Power is not supplied depending on the camera. Please check the following website for compatible models: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/ecmw3 and https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/ecmw3s

iv When using a device that supports USB audio1 input, use the slide switch to set the receiver to [ANALOG] or [DIGITAL].

Only available when connected to a USB Audio Class 1.0 compatible device. Furthermore, even with USB Audio Class 1.0 compatibility, some devices may require an additional conversion adapter for connection.

v When there is analog audio from the microphone output terminal, the receiver can be used continuously for approximately 3 hours when fully charged.

vi Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

vii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof. Performance may vary depending on the body to which the unit is attached.

viii LC3plus is the supported audio format in the ECM-S1.

ix Only available when connected to a USB Audio Class 1.0 compatible device. Furthermore, even with USB Audio Class 1.0 compatibility, some devices may require an additional conversion adapter for connection.

x A 3.5 mm mini jack (stereo) (3-pole).

xi Audio cannot be monitored, even on connected headphones, if not connected via USB to a USB Audio Class 1.0 supporting device.

xii Power is not supplied depending on the camera. Please check the following website for compatible models: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/imaging-accessories/all-accessories/p/ecms1

When there is analog audio from the microphone output terminal, the receiver can be used continuously for approximately 3 hours when fully charged.

xiii Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

xiv Attached to the microphone at the time purchase.

xv Depending on the screw size of the microphone arm, a commercially available conversion adapter may be required.

