Global Education Holdings Acquires MLA College

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education Holdings (GEDU), the higher education provider in the UK, announced the successful acquisition of the MLA College (MLA) in the UK. MLA College is a global, award-winning Higher Education provider specialising in the delivery of UK distance learning degrees, predominantly for the marine and maritime sector. The transaction marks yet another significant step towards expanding GEDU's global ambitions and educational reach.

Founded in 2012, MLA College (formerly known as Marine Learning Alliance Ltd) was initially based within the University of Plymouth, MLA's partner institution. Today, MLA stands as a registered Higher Education Institution in England in accordance with section 4(5) of the Higher Education and Research Act, 2017. At present MLA is working towards its own Degree Awarding Powers and University status.

The aim of MLA College is to enrich the student experience, extend industry relevance, provide world-class education, and foster creative collaboration and strategic partnerships with other national and international educational institutions and the private sector. "At MLA College, we believe that investing in education and life-long learning will help prepare individuals, teams, and businesses for an evolving global economy. We represent and believe in true education beyond borders," says Prof Basak Akdemir, CEO, MLA College.

MLA College, acting in its capacity as the education partner for CIFAL (International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders) City of London, established by UNITAR, has recently launched its Global Sustainable Development programmes that actively see students contributing to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The CIFAL City of London, launched in the City by the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and the Lord Mayor of city of London, aspires to build capacity in the maritime sector to create a sustainable future. "As education providers, it is our responsibility to develop methods which allow quality education to all, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," states Prof John Chudley, Rector, MLA College.

About GEDU: Global Education group operates in higher education, apprenticeships and language school segments — with operations in 12 countries including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Our portfolio covers a wide range of higher education specialisms that have high employability and hold a very high student experience.

