Hawaiian Airlines to Debut New Amenity Kits and Soft Goods by Hawai'i Lifestyle Brand Noho Home

HONOLULU, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines has tapped Hawai'i lifestyle brand Noho Home by Jalene Kanani Bell to design its new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods with a focus on sustainability and rooted in aloha.

"Noho" means "to be, to dwell, or to come from" in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language). The Noho Home designs, inspired by the airline's newest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner premium cabin, the Leihōkū Suites, are represented through three motifs (Kilo Hōkū, Lele and ʻŌlali) to bring a sense of place and comfort to kamaʻāina and visitors alike as they embark on their journey – an approach that pairs perfectly with Hawaiian's service philosophy, Mea Hoʻokipa (I am your host).

Beginning Nov. 6, Business Class guests traveling on Hawaiian's long-haul international flights and between Hawai'i and New York, Boston and Austin will be offered amenities made with responsibly sourced materials. Guests will receive a recycled plastic canvas bag containing essential items and will be offered an assortment of additional amenities a la carte to minimize waste.

Business class seats will also feature a plush quilt adorned with the new signature Kilo Hōkū and ʻŌlali designs, as well as a mattress pad and sleeping pillow. The quilt and mattress pad use a fabric made from recycled plastic.

Guests seated in Extra Comfort and Main Cabin will receive new amenity kits featuring the Lele design.

"Our collaboration with Noho Home was born out of the shared desire to create a sense of place and establish a connection to home while we bring our guests to their destination," said Alisa Onishi, Hawaiian Airlines senior director of brand and community and cultural relations. "We are very proud of the creativity behind these designs and can't wait for our guests to receive them."

Inspiration for the three designs came from the native Hawaiian practice of kilo, or careful and constant observation, and tells a story of exploration through patterns, colors, designs and textures.

Kilo Hōkū, or stargazer, is a design inspired by breathtaking timelapse photography of the night sky. Weaving a wreath of stars, or Leihōkū, the design is a captivating visual representation of the eternal nature of the cosmos, a testament to the timeless dance of stars and planets that have guided voyagers throughout history.

Lele means to "fly or leap" and celebrates the marvel of flight and the spirit of adventure, while ʻŌlali means to "glide smoothly" like a bird in the air or dolphin in the ocean.

Jalene Kanani Bell founded Noho Home in 2018 with the aim of reimagining Hawaiian décor and specializes in a modern Hawaiian aesthetic that blends art and function.

"I am humbled, honored, and excited to draw inspiration from and bring attention to the art of celestial wayfinding and how indigenous knowledge informs innovation with the Leihōkū collection," said Bell. "From the streamlined curves of humpback whales, which allow them to increase lift while reducing drag as they glide through the ocean or the aerodynamic shape of bird's wings as they fly through a rainstorm. It is our hope that these products spark meaningful conversations and foster connections to our island home, rooted in the spirit of aloha."

Hawaiian Airlines and Noho Home will also be extending their partnership with a retail collection of home goods. The Hawaiian Airlines x Noho Home Leihōkū Collection will launch Nov. 6 and be available for purchase onboard select Hawaiian Airlines flights or directly through Noho Home.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com . Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates ( @HawaiianAir ), become a fan on Facebook ( Hawaiian Airlines ), and follow us on Instagram ( hawaiianairlines ). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom .

About Noho Home

NOHO HOME is a leading Hawaiian home decor brand committed to bringing the spirit of the islands to homes worldwide. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and sustainability, NOHO HOME offers a range of beautifully crafted products inspired by Hawaii's natural beauty and culture. @nohohome #StyleWithAloha

About FORMIA

Hawaiian's amenity kit partner, FORMIA, is a global leader in the travel amenity industry offering tailor-made, premium and sustainable airline amenity concepts with the highest perceived value. FORMIA's diverse, global brand portfolio allows for bespoke solutions, including first-on-board offerings. FORMIA curates meaningful products and experiences that will remain with travelers during their journey and long after.

About WESSCO International

For over 40 years, WESSCO International, Hawaiian's soft goods manufacturer, has been a trusted partner for airlines, hotels, and cruise lines worldwide, specializing in branded amenities, passenger comfort items, and customized solutions. We enable our brand partners to engage with captive audiences throughout the entire travel experience, from pre-travel anticipation to post-travel reflections. Discover more about WESSCO at www.wessco.net.

