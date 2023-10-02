LingroLearning Expands World Languages Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LingroLearning, a leader in language learning innovation, has acquired new higher education world languages titles to expand into Chinese, French, German, and Portuguese and grow its mix of offerings in Italian and Spanish.

LingroLearning transforms language teaching and learning. (PRNewswire)

"From digital learning experiences to exceptional support, Lingro is committed to ensuring language learning offerings are of the highest quality. We look forward to bringing this same relevant, research-based experience to our expanded list of titles," said Dr. Julie Sykes, Chief Innovation Officer at LingroLearning.

"We are thrilled to welcome leading language authors, instructors, and students to Lingro," added Steve Debow, CEO and Co-Founder.

Founded in 2017, LingroLearning collaborates with leading researchers, practitioners, institutions, and students to design relevant, affordable, innovative, pedagogically sound, and effective course materials and services for today's language instructors and learners. The learning company's products and services replace expensive textbooks and courseware and deliver dramatically more effective experiences.

"It's exhilarating to have the opportunity to collaborate with our loyal users and the team at Lingro to invigorate our program," said Dr. Holly Nibert, Director of the Spanish Language Program at The Ohio State University, and co-author of the popular ¡Arriba! Introductory Spanish course.

Perennial best-sellers ¡Arriba!, Chez nous, Chinese Link, Mosaicos, Ponto de Encontro, and Treffpunkt Deutsch are among the language titles acquired from Pearson by LingroLearning.

About LingroLearning

Language learning changes lives. LingroLearning's products and services replace expensive, outdated textbooks and courseware and deliver dramatically more effective teaching and learning experiences. For more information, visit lingrolearning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LingroLearning