Milbank Continues Private Equity Growth with Addition of Paul Bennett

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Paul Bennett IV as a partner in the firm's Global Corporate/M&A Group in New York. Mr. Bennett focuses his practice on advising private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on mergers and acquisitions.

Paul Bennett (PRNewswire)

"Paul is an experienced and talented private equity lawyer, and his addition will further strengthen our private equity and M&A practices," Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman said. "We are delighted to welcome him to Milbank."

Mr. Bennett has extensive experience advising clients across a range of industries, including technology, manufacturing and healthcare, on public and private strategic M&A transactions, recapitalizations and buybacks, as well as on corporate governance matters and public company reporting obligations.

"Paul's arrival marks another step in the continued strategic expansion of Milbank's private equity practice," said Dean W. Sattler, practice group leader for the firm's Corporate/M&A Group. "His arrival will help Milbank continue to serve clients at the highest level, and we are looking forward to working with him."

Mr. Bennett most recently was a partner at a global law firm and previously worked at other international firms. He received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College and his law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

"Milbank brings together the best in the industry, giving me the opportunity to work with impactful clients on innovative issues," Mr. Bennett said. "I look forward to working with my new partners both in New York and globally."

Milbank has significantly expanded its global corporate, M&A and private equity capabilities over the past few years, including the most recent addition of partners Derek Winokur and Edward Lemanowicz , a team of 30 attorneys in London including partners Jordan Simpson, James McClymont and Andrew Nuthall, as well as London partners Lisa O'Neill and Andrej Wolf; partners Richard Presutti, Andrew Fadale, Antonio Diaz-Albertini and Neil Whoriskey in New York; partners Barbara Mayer-Trautmann and Markus Muhs in Germany; partners Andrew Whan, Neeraj Budhwani, Davide Mencacci and John Bona in Hong Kong; and partner David Cho in Seoul.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milbank LLP