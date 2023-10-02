Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Florida

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that its independently owned and operated affiliate, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, continues to expand in Florida. The expansion marks the Sotheby's International Realty brand's 80th affiliated office in the state.

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewswire)

The new office location will be headquartered in the city of Ocala, Florida and will be led and managed by managing broker, Carrie Prieto, who brings more than two decades of real estate experience to the firm. The company will service the city of Ocala and Marion County. The expansion builds upon Premier Sotheby's International Realty's existing locations in Florida and North Carolina, which now consist of a total of more than 40 offices and 1,400 independent sales associates.

"Ocala is seeing an influx of luxury buyers and is considered one of the fastest growing cities in Florida, while still offering a small-town feel," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "The expansion is a natural evolution of the already vast footprint of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, and we look forward to supporting their growth throughout the region."

"The opening of the World Equestrian Center in Ocala has significantly impacted the local luxury real estate segment," said Kristine Newell, senior vice president of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. "Our new office location is the perfect fit for our growing portfolio, and we've already been involved in high-profile transactions in the area. Beyond luxury buyers, global equestrian enthusiasts and professionals are flocking to the region, driving high-end property demand. These luxury properties require targeted marketing strategies and the reach of Sotheby's International Realty to facilitate connections to a wider, global audience, and we're excited to bring that expertise to the market."

The firm's new office location will consist of several real estate agents with plans for continued growth. Premier Sotheby's International Realty is part of the Peerage Realty Partners portfolio.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 26,500 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Premier Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Melissa Couch

Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications

Sotheby's International Realty

973-407-6142

melissa.couch@sothebys.realty

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty