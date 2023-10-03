Capsida Biotherapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration With Kate Therapeutics to Manufacture KateTx's Next-Generation Gene Therapies

Strategic partnership leverages Capsida's next-generation manufacturing capabilities to enable development of KateTx's gene therapy medicines for muscle and heart diseases

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc. ("Capsida") and Kate Therapeutics ("KateTx") today announced a strategic partnership to leverage Capsida's expertise and adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing capabilities to enable KateTx's initial internal portfolio of muscle and heart disease programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Capsida will provide GMP manufacturing of KateTx's gene therapies as the medicines advance through preclinical and clinical development. In return, Capsida will receive undisclosed funding for the term of the agreement.

KateTx's publicly disclosed internal programs include myotonic dystrophy type 1 and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, which are two of the leading causes of adult-onset muscular dystrophy.

"Capsida possesses end-to-end expertise – which includes AAV capsid engineering, preclinical, clinical, and state-of-the-art manufacturing," said Peter Anastasiou, chief executive officer (CEO) of Capsida Biotherapeutics. "We are thrilled to be able to leverage our established capabilities in AAV manufacturing and support a peer company to reach patients in a complementary space, while continuing to advance our own internal and partnered pipeline in CNS and ophthalmology."

"KateTx is leading the way in developing capsid and cargo combinations to address muscle and heart diseases in ways that have not been previously possible," said Kevin Forrest, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kate Therapeutics. "Capsida's exceptional AAV manufacturing capabilities allow us to build our pipeline, de-risk our programs, and advance them into the clinic in the most rapid manner possible, so we can bring much-needed therapies to patients quickly."

"This collaboration between Capsida and KateTx leverages complementary expertise and overlapping needs across both innovative companies to advance programs in a capital-efficient manner. Capsida has established first-in-class engineered AAV manufacturing capabilities applicable across broad therapeutic areas, and this partnership with KateTx aims to bring these next-generation gene therapies to patients sooner than with traditional approaches," said Beth Seidenberg, M.D., co-founding managing director at Westlake Village BioPartners, member of the board of Capsida, and chair of the board at KateTx.

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is an integrated gene therapy company developing treatments for rare and common diseases across all ages. Capsida's new class of engineered adeno associated virus (AAV)-based delivery technologies enables a broad range of therapeutic modalities, including DNA, RNA, gene editors, vectorized antibodies and other genetic cargoes, to be systemically delivered to specific organ systems while simultaneously limiting exposure to non-targeted organs. Capsida's proprietary capsid engineering and broad IP estate allows for identification and development of capsids with tropism for any tissue or cell type. The company's initial focus has been delivering therapeutic cargoes intravenously to the central nervous system (CNS) with high transduction levels to the desired tissues and cells. The company is developing a pipeline of both wholly owned programs in CNS and partnered programs with AbbVie (CNS and broad range of ophthalmic disorders), Lilly (CNS), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CNS). Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at www.capsida.com.

About Kate Therapeutics

Kate Therapeutics (KateTx) is a patient-focused biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies to treat genetically defined muscle and heart diseases. The company is applying novel technology platforms that directly address the key limitations of current gene therapies, including tissue-specific delivery and gene regulation. These breakthroughs have the potential to improve the efficacy and safety of gene therapies and enable the pursuit of a broader set of targets that are otherwise difficult to drug with current technologies. For more information, please visit KateTx's website at https://www.katetherapeutics.com/.

