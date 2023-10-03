G FUEL Helps Power Breast Cancer Research with Special Edition Pink Camo Stainless Steel Shaker Cup

100% of Net Profits ($25,000 minimum donation) from G FUEL's Pink Camo Canteen Stainless Steel Shaker will Benefit The Pink Agenda

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, G FUEL Energy is releasing a special edition Pink Camo Canteen Stainless Steel Shaker Cup, with 100% of net profits (minimum donation of $25,000) benefitting The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for breast cancer research and care.

100% of net profits (minimum donation of $25,000) from G FUEL's Pink Camo Canteen Shaker Cup will benefit The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and resources for breast cancer research and care. (PRNewswire)

The 24 oz cup is available now at GFUEL.com and retails for $25.99. G FUEL fans are also encouraged to donate separately at fundraise.thepinkagenda.org.

"Breast cancer impacts us all, so we felt it was important to galvanize G FUEL fans around this important cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're in this together as a community to help fuel research, treatment, and the quest for a cure."

"The Pink Agenda is committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care. We are thrilled to partner with G FUEL, a brand that believes in our mission and the importance of sharing it with their community," said Serra Eken, Managing Director, The Pink Agenda. "This support will help us fund groundbreaking research needed to save lives and to, one day, make breast cancer history."

The Pink Camo Canteen Stainless Steel Shaker Cup is available at GFUEL.com throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month while supplies last. To learn more about The Pink Agenda's life-saving mission, visit their official website.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About The Pink Agenda

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. Born of the belief that engaging today's generation can go a long way toward finding tomorrow's cure, The Pink Agenda finds, funds, and partners with people and programs that are improving the lives of those living with breast cancer and conducting the groundbreaking research necessary to improve their odds. To-date we have raised more than $8 million for breast cancer research and care.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL