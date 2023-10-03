United Airlines Orders 50 More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and United Airlines announced today the carrier is expanding its 787 Dreamliner fleet, exercising options to order 50 787-9 airplanes and securing an additional 50 options. The new Dreamliner order provides United additional flexibility as the airline modernizes its global fleet over the next decade.

Boeing and United Airlines announced today the carrier is expanding its 787 Dreamliner fleet, exercising options to order 50 787-9 airplanes and securing an additional 50 options. (Image: Boeing) (PRNewswire)

"We're building a bright future at United, and this order takes our already successful United Next plan into the next decade and beyond," said Scott Kirby, United CEO. "Our planning and focus on the long term have helped us surge past other airlines that stood still. I'm convinced our strategy is the right one as we continue to add new, larger aircraft to take full advantage of our growing flying opportunities both internationally and domestically."

With 150 firm orders, United has the largest Dreamliner orderbook on record and is positioned to become the largest 787 operator in the world. Today's announcement follows the airline's record-setting purchase of 100 787 airplanes last year.

As the first airline to operate all three models in the 787 family, United's existing fleet consists of more than 70 Dreamliners. The fuel efficiency and reliability of the 787 provide United with the flexibility to fly its expansive global route network.

"United's unprecedented commitment to the 787 Dreamliner family is a testament to the market-leading operating economics and reliability of Boeing's widebody jets," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With the 787, United will enjoy all the synergies of operating one of the largest, most efficient fleets in the skies."

The enhanced efficiency and performance of the 787 reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared with the airplanes it replaces, depending on the configuration. The 787-9 has a globe-spanning range that allows carriers to fly up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km) while seating up to 296 passengers.

The 787 is the best-selling widebody in history with more than 1,800 orders from 87 customers – including more than 870 repeat orders from 56 repeat customers. In the last year, customers have placed nearly 350 orders and commitments for the 787 family.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact:

Adam Mertz

International Sales Communications

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

+1 206-240-1786

adam.j.mertz@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing