New Diogenes Education Study Reveals Effective Training Improves Ability to Detect AI-Writing from ChatGPT

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know how to spot AI-writing? What if you falsely accuse someone of using ChatGPT in a digital witch-hunt? While these concerns arise in conversations from teachers' lounges across the country, it turns out there's no need to fear: A new study shows that effective online training can improve your ability to spot AI writing from ChatGPT and paraphrasing software like Quillbot.

The study of English-speaking K-12 teachers assessed their ability to distinguish AI-generated content from human-written work before and after receiving training. On average, this specific training improved their ability to detect ChatGPT-generated content by an astonishing 67%, with some achieving a perfect 100% improvement. Even more impressive, when confronted with the subtler software, Quillbot (which can obscure AI-generated content through paraphrasing), those who completed the training exhibited an average improvement rate of 60%.

Diogenes Education is excited to offer this training, specially designed for teachers and professionals needing to identify AI-generated content. This comprehensive training program is now conveniently available entirely online.

The training teaches forensic linguistics, which is one of the same methods used to catch Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber. This is combined with reverse-prompt-engineering, which is learning how to decode what specific prompt someone would have given ChatGPT to generate a response to prove conclusive evidence of plagiarism. The training also includes steps to find foreign language plagiarism hidden behind Google Translate.

ChatGPT has posed challenges for educators, leading to concerns about academic integrity and the erosion of the traditional essay format in the face of new Large Language Model software. Some educators have resorted to asking ChatGPT itself whether it was responsible for generating content, inadvertently falsely penalizing students despite ChatGPT's inability to detect plagiarism. Others have turned to AI-detection software, which can yield false positives, particularly among ESL students, and may fail to identify certain instances of AI-generated writing. This new study shows conclusively that humans can be trained to detect AI without the drawbacks that AI-detection software brings.

