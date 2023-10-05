TEACHERS OF TOMORROW HELPS ASPIRING TEACHERS ACHIEVE THEIR DREAM CAREER THROUGH NEW TEACHER SCHOLARSHIP

The nation's largest alternative certification program opens applications for scholarships that will be awarded to 20 future educators to support their teaching journey

HOUSTON , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's largest alternative certification provider, is opening applications for its 2023 - 2024 New Teacher Scholarship, which will help 20 passionate individuals enter classrooms across the United States. The scholarships will cover the full cost of the Teachers of Tomorrow program for new educators in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 31, 2023. All 20 recipients will be announced in December 2023.

Teachers of Tomorrow (PRNewswire)

Teachers of Tomorrow has provided more than $500,000 in scholarships to teachers since its inception and looks forward to assisting new educators in making a lasting impact on students. As part of the application, candidates must complete a form and write a short essay on what inspired them to choose teaching and how they plan to make a positive impact on the communities they serve. Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their responses and will be notified via email.

"The New Teacher Scholarship allows us to alleviate the financial burden that is associated with becoming a teacher and is just one of the many ways we are celebrating educators," said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow. "All those considering a career in education are encouraged to apply for the scholarship to embark on their teaching journey. As our nation continues to face teacher shortages, it is our goal to continue supporting aspiring and veteran teachers both inside and outside of the classroom."

It is crucial to have qualified teachers in classrooms to inspire the next generation. Teachers of Tomorrow has placed more than 80,000 certified educators in districts across the nation, and the organization continues to support teachers as they transition into the classroom. The New Teacher Scholarship has been presented to some of the most dedicated educators, and past recipients have displayed a great commitment to positively contributing to their communities. Teachers of Tomorrow helps individuals from a variety of backgrounds and experiences choose a career that is worth it.

Scholarship candidates must enroll in the Teachers of Tomorrow program by November 30, 2023, and must be hired as a full-time teacher of record on or before December 31, 2024. International applicants qualified to teach in the United States are welcome to apply. To apply for the 2023 – 2024 New Teacher Scholarship, visit here. For additional scholarship terms and conditions, visit here.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow has been the nation's most comprehensive provider of teacher services since 2005. Committed to helping educators excel in the classroom and beyond, Teachers of Tomorrow provides holistic support across the entire lifecycle of the teacher. To provide teachers with requisite skills to successfully enter – and stay – in the teaching profession, Teachers of Tomorrow provides accredited pre-certification training, research-based test preparation, and ongoing professional development. For more information, visit teachersoftomorrow.org/

