Botrista Introduces Iconic Pumpkin Spice Drinks With Real Puree

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Botrista, we understand the importance of listening to our partners and continuously enhancing their consumer experience. Today, we're excited to unveil a game-changing addition to our lineup – our irresistible pumpkin spice flavors, carefully crafted to help restaurants boost their ticket sales and delight their customers.

Botrista's pumpkin spice flavors are made with real pumpkin puree and crafted to meet the high standards of consumers.

Botrista is gearing up for the official arrival of fall with the pumpkin spice flavors release, a series of drinks filled with an abundance of quality flavoring ingredients, with all the characteristics everyone is looking for during the fall and winter seasons. Nearly every coffee house, bar, and restau­rant infuses pumpkin spice flavors into their cuisine and drink options for the season, making this the perfect LTO! As The New York Times recently said, pumpkin spice drinks will "outlive us all." According to the article, pumpkin-flavored products accounted for $787 million in national sales in 2022, based on data from consumer intelligence company NIQ.

A Seasonal Sensation:

Pumpkin spice has become synonymous with the fall season, captivating taste buds and creating an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia. As the leaves change colors and temperatures drop, consumers flock to restaurants in search of these beloved flavors. With Botrista's pumpkin spice flavors, our partners can tap into this seasonal sensation and elevate the dining offerings to new heights.

Boosting Revenue with Data-Backed Success:

Data-driven insights reveal that restaurants strategically embracing seasonal flavors and limited-time offerings (LTOs) consistently experience significant revenue growth. The trend, which began over two decades ago continues to flourish. With Botrista's pumpkin spice flavors, our partners have the opportunity not just to follow the trend but to lead the way to increased ticket sales. According to a report by Nestlé Professional , 33% of consumers have tried a quick-service restaurant they had never visited before because of an LTO, while 63% of consumers' last LTO purchase was based on an impulsive decision. And according to a McKinsey survey, 65% of respondents said LTOs can play a critical role in increasing near-term transactions.

Quality Meets Demand:

Our pumpkin spice flavors are meticulously crafted to meet the high standards of today's consumers. Our flavors are made with real pumpkin puree and the iconic pumpkin pie spices come together to create a flavor profile that's as authentic as it is delightful. "We're continually searching for ways to make sipping and savoring even better, even simpler, and even more delightful," said Rex Huang, Director of Culinary Innovation at Botrista. "Our pumpkin spice flavors have been a top choice among our flavor aficionados, and we've listened to their requests as it brings that comforting seasonal warmth to their daily busy lives. We're thrilled to introduce this flavor integration and look forward to hearing our partners' feedback this season."

Our commitment to our partners' success is the driving force behind everything we do. That's why we are equipping them with the necessary tools to bring their drinking menu into a full experience every season.

About Botrista:

Botrista provides automated beverage solutions to foodservice operators. Operators can increase ticket size and beverage attachment by serving non-alcoholic craft beverages. The trendy innovative beverages include boba teas, smoothies, iced coffee, flavored lemonades, energy drinks, and more. Importantly, data shows these new options drive overall drink sales higher without cannibalizing existing soda sales.

Botrista enables operators to add a new beverage category to their menu without the operational complexities. Botrista's platform allows operators to subscribe to world-class quality from the leading ingredient manufacturers that they partner with. The vision is to make any staff member a professional barista or bartender with the easy-to-use Botrista system.

