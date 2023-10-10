COSRX Announces Exclusive Deals on Skincare Essentials During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty enthusiasts, get ready to rejoice! COSRX, a derm-favourite skincare brand, will be participating in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, offering incredible discounts on some of their most beloved products. From October 10th to 11th, 2023, all members will have the opportunity to save big on a wide range of beauty essentials, including the below:

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is a golden opportunity to invest in self-care and pamper yourself. Whether you're preparing for the upcoming cold weather, restocking your beauty essentials, or planning early holiday gifts, we've got you covered.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

With over 50 million views on TikTok, COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin barrier strengthening benefits. The viral essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

It has consistently held the top position in Amazon's Best Seller Ranking (BSR) #1 in Beauty & Personal Care Category, for over five consecutive weeks. Amazon shoppers love the viral essence so much that they've awarded it nearly 51,000 perfect ratings.

No snail mucin product is more popular than COSRX's snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is on major sale. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss to refresh your fall beauty routine on a budget.

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

Believe it or not, snail slime seems to have become the superstar ingredient in beauty products right now. Enriched with 92% snail mucin, this cream promises to hydrate, plump and improve your complexion by repairing the skin barrier and soothing irritated and sensitive skin.

Reviewers rave that COSRX's Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream's lightweight texture make it perfect for layering and achieving that coveted "glass skin" look with long-lasting hydration. But that's not all, this all-in-one cream nourishes, replenishes, and plumps the skin without leaving a greasy residue.

Glass Skin Starter Set

Begin your journey to glass skin with this comprehensive set designed for a radiant complexion. As a delightful surprise for skincare enthusiasts who wish to have glazed donut skin, COSRX is introducing the Glass Skin Starter Set as part of this special promotion. This all-inclusive set includes two bottles of the highly acclaimed Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, a cult-favorite renowned for its transformative effects, and a mini-sized The Retinol 0.1 Cream, allowing customers to experience the magic of COSRX's skincare regimen at the special price.

Don't miss out on these exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Stock up on your favorite COSRX products and elevate your skincare routine to new heights. Visit the COSRX store on Amazon and experience the beauty revolution for yourself.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide.

