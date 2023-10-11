Third batch of Asian Games Gift Packs launched, searchable on Alipay by "Asian Games"

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The host city of the 19th Asian Games launched the third batch of Asian Games Gift Packs, continuing its hospitality for global tourists even after a fantastic conclusion to the Games.

Overseas visitors may sign up for the Gift Packs through the official website (https://wgly.hangzhou.gov.cn/en/) of Hangzhou Tourism and Culture. Chinese domestic tourists can join by searching "Asian Games" on the Alipay platform and clicking into "One Pass" in the Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program in the app, or through the Fliggy app, Hangzhou Residents app and Discover Hangzhou mini program, according to Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism.

A total of 400,000 gift packs are to be distributed in this round. Each gift pack includes a 7-day free Hangzhou subway pass, free tickets to 47 tourist attractions, and a prepaid phone card worth $RMB100 (approximately $US14). Winners can use the "One Pass" QR code in the Alipay app to take the subway and enjoy sight-seeing at various scenic spots.

The tourist attraction benefit in the gift pack is worth thousands of yuan in total and encompasses free tickets to famous scenic spots such as Xixi National Wetland Park (the first national wetland park in China) and Thousand-Island Lake (with 1,078 islands scattered across the lake).

The "Asian Games Gift Packs" for global tourists is a digital tourism marketing campaign launched in June 2023 and has received a warm welcome from tourists both domestically and abroad. The gift packs are scheduled to be distributed through three lotteries. The first two batches of gift packs have generated 3.82 million interactions from tourists across 20 countries and regions, including the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, and Japan.

The application for the third batch of gift packs is open at 10 a.m. (Beijing time) on October 10. Participants who did not win in the first two batches can still sign up for the third batch.

The One Pass in Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program, along with the Asian Games Gift Packs, aims to provide global visitors to Hangzhou with an all-in-one digital service experience for dining, transportation, travelling, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment and help them better enjoy the Asian Games. The pass offers an all-in-one service that allows tourists to enter a tourist attraction, take public transportation and book museums, with a unified QR code. In total, the pass has been used 2.43 million times by 1.23 million tourists during the Asian Games. It has been used for transportation over 2.29 million times, facilitating green travel among tourists. All in all, spectators with Asian Games tickets used the pass for transportation over 1.4 million times.

