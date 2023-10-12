BUILD-A-BEAR SLEIGHS THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH 'GLISTEN AND THE MERRY MISSION'

Global Brand Delights Families with a Magical Movie + New Collection and Collaborations

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), is ushering in the holiday season with the upcoming release of its highly anticipated new movie, Glisten and the Merry Mission, in collaboration with exclusive theater partner, Cinemark. Kicking off today, families can receive a free kid's Glisten and the Merry Mission movie ticket when they shop for a furry friend, including the newly released Merry Mission plush collection, bringing the magic of the movie home.

Glisten and the Merry Mission Delivers Holiday Magic

Glisten and the Merry Mission follows a young elfling, Marzipan, and her mother Cinnameg, the newly minted manager of Santa's troubled North Pole workshop. Marzipan must believe in the magic of the season to help save Christmas, which leads to the adventure of a lifetime and the search to rediscover the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. The pursuit of their merry mission is aided by Santa and a colorful cadre of reindeer and elves. The film features a variety of award-winning celebrity voice talent including Leona Lewis, Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trinity Bliss.

A Beary Enchanted Ticket Treat

The movie will debut in participating Cinemark theaters beginning on November 3, and starting today through the movie's theatrical run, families can receive a free child's ticket to this heartwarming film simply by creating and purchasing their own furry friend at a participating Build-A-Bear Workshop. Tickets are also now available for purchase by visiting Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

Guests can visit the Glisten and the Merry Mission website to learn more about the movie release, watch the trailer, and sign up for special promotions and upcoming events at Build-A-Bear® | Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com) .

Bringing the Merry Mission Home

To add a little more heart to the festive season, Build-A-Bear is also releasing its Merry Mission plush collection based on the film's storyline. The lovable characters will be the perfect snuggle buddies while watching, and they'll serve as a reminder that "Christmas is all about believing."

Within the collection are Santa's beloved lineup of reindeer, plus some of the magical characters featured in the film:

Glisten : The enchanted snow deer and titular character of the film. : The enchanted snow deer and titular character of the film.

Marzipan : The young elfling who embarks on a journey to save Christmas with her strong spirit and keen eye for adventure. : The young elfling who embarks on a journey to save Christmas with her strong spirit and keen eye for adventure.

Donner : A loyal reindeer friend who is all business in the name of Christmas. : A loyal reindeer friend who is all business in the name of Christmas.

Grizz : The village grizzly bear with a tough reputation who is doing his best to get off the naughty list this year. : The village grizzly bear with a tough reputation who is doing his best to get off the naughty list this year.

Luulla : The North Pole's cutest canine pal and Marzipan's trusted sidekick who also happens to be a talented snowboarder. : The North Pole's cutest canine pal and Marzipan's trusted sidekick who also happens to be a talented snowboarder.

The full collection of Merry Mission plush and accessories are now available online.

A Sweet Collaboration

In celebration of the movie debut, Build-A-Bear is adding a touch of sweetness to the holiday by teaming up with Great American Cookies on an exclusive seasonal treat: the Glisten and the Merry Mission Cookie Cake, as cookies – and a cookie break – are a fun and delicious theme in the film. Beginning November 1, guests can order online or visit their local Great American Cookies location to purchase the exclusive limited-edition Cookie Cake, and members of Build-A-Bear's loyalty bonus club can receive a $3.00 off coupon code. Additionally, those who sign up for Great American Cookies reward program will receive a coupon for $5.00 off a $25.00 purchase at Build-A-Bear Workshops. The offers are also available by following each brand's social channels. Home of the Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies has 400 bakeries across the country, where guests can treat their families this holiday season to their very own cookie break.

"We're excited to offer something extra festive for the audiences that Build-A-Bear and Great American Cookies share – families who love making sweet holiday memories," said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands, parent company of Great American Cookies. "Our original Cookie Cakes have hit the spot for generations of special occasions and are the perfect treat for Glisten and the Merry Mission moviegoers."

Interactive Merry Mission App

To further build on the film's excitement, Build-A-Bear unveils its Merry Mission interactive gaming app. The platform promises to bring even more fun and engagement to the holiday season, allowing users to connect with the characters and create memorable experiences. Inspired by the storyline, users are inserted into the tale, helping Santa as he faces a delightful challenge: there are so many children on the extra-long Nice List this year. Together with Santa's fleet of loyal reindeer friends, hardworking elves, and the legendary snow deer, Glisten, they work tirelessly to ensure that every child receives a gift made with heart this Christmas. The app can be downloaded at Apple and Google Play.

"Our Glisten and the Merry Mission movie was inspired by our guests who have loved our Merry Mission plush collection for years, and we are delighted to bring these beloved characters to life in this charming new holiday film," expressed Julia Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer of Build-A-Bear. "As families seek exceptional holiday experiences, we invite our guests to embark on a merry mission with us and enjoy the movie, indulge in Great American Cookies' treats and create their own endearing plush characters for a PAWsome holiday tradition."

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

