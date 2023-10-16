Pangolia Acquires Catster And Dogster Pet Brands From Belvoir Media Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangolia, a digital media and ecommerce startup, today announced an all-cash acquisition of the historic Catster and Dogster brands from Belvoir Media Group . This will allow Pangolia to consolidate its position as one of the fastest-growing pet content providers in the world.

With Pangolia's acquisition of Catster & Dogster, readers can expect continued pet care excellence and vet-approved info

Pangolia: Content For All Pet Families

Established in 2019 by founder and entrepreneur Simon Treulle, Pangolia owns and operates a number of content sites in the pet space. This includes, but is not limited to, Hepper.com, Petkeen.com, and ExcitedCats.com. As of 2023, Pangolia's organic search traffic in the pet space totalled over 9 million unique visitors per month.

Catster And Dogster: A Storied History

With their respective progenitor brands established in the 1960s and 1970s, both Catster and Dogster have a rich history of providing helpful advice to pet families in the USA. As both a web publication, and a print magazine, they have touched both hearts and homes, helping millions of pets and their families live a healthier, happier life.

Simon Treulle: "We're building brands for the long-term."

Simon Treulle, Pangolia CEO and founder stated: "Both Catster and Dogster are like a member of the family to many pet parents. Every single time they read an article online, or head out to the mailbox, they get the same quality information and entertainment they've come to love and expect over the years. At Pangolia, we don't take that for granted. Our team of writers, editors, and veterinary experts know that's a big responsibility, and we can't wait to meet the challenge."

He continued: "The media landscape is obviously not the same thing it was decades ago, or even years ago. Pangolia is a proudly digital-first content producer, which allows us to keep costs low and talk to pet families in places we wouldn't otherwise be able to reach. Acquisitions like this mean beloved brands can be sustainable for years to come, and most importantly, our beloved pets can keep getting world-class help. Whether it's our existing brands like Hepper and Petkeen, or recent acquisitions like Dogster and Catster, we're building brands for the long-term that can help pet families live a better life, for their whole life."

