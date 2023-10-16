Wesco Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its 2023 third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco's website, along with webcast replays following the call.

During the fourth quarter Wesco will be participating in the Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 8, the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 15, the BofA Leveraged Finance Conference on November 28 and the Citadel Securities Investor Conference on December 12.

2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

North American: 1-877-443-5356

International: 1-412-902-6614

Access code: Wesco

Replay Access

A recording will be available beginning 11/02/2023 at noon ET until 11/09/2023 at noon ET.

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 9647966

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

