AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES SNEAK PEAK HOLIDAY SALE

Customers can save up to $940 on certified organic mattresses.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green is kicking off the holidays early with massive deals. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products are offering huge savings on select pillows and mattresses, including up to $940 off their certified organic mattresses.

Avocado Green Mattress (PRNewswire)

Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale and beyond to the Farmlink Project, a nonprofit that fights for a world where everyone has access to the food they need by making the world's produce available to anyone.

Using the code HOLIDAY, shoppers can support the fight against hunger and enjoy up to $940 off Avocado's new absurdly luxurious, 17"-thick Luxury Ultra Plush Mattress. Customers will also save up to $480 on Avocado's flagship Green Mattress and $160 on the affordable Eco Organic Mattress.

The code HOLIDAY can also be used to save up to $340 on solid wood bed frames and customizable adjustable bases and 10% on cozy, GOTS-certified organic bedding , duvet inserts , and protectors . GOTS-certified organic pillows , luxury throw pillows , and body-contouring toppers are also 10% off, as are Avocado's towel collection and solid wood bathroom accessories and their perfectly giftable robes , pajama sets , and yoga collection .

For the ideal stocking stuffer, holiday shoppers will also save 10% on Avocado's body oil, body melt, and bath soak .

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, every order placed during the sale and beyond will support Farmlink.

"The Farmlink Project works to make the world's abundance of food accessible to everyone, at scale, and with dignity," said Farmlink Project CEO, Ben Collier. "Through our partnership with Avocado, we're able to bring more fresh and nutritious food to areas across the entire country."

As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™ brands — Avocado also reduces its footprint, invests in climate change solutions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

For more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress