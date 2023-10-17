GovInvest Unveils Groundbreaking Live Compensation Software for Public Sector Agencies

Cities, Counties & Special Districts Nationwide will Benefit from Improved Compensation Analytics with GovInvest's Latest Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovInvest, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for government agencies, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary Live Compensation Software. This first-of-its-kind software is designed to empower public sector organizations with real-time compensation data and analysis, enabling them to make informed decisions and enhance transparency in managing employee compensation.

GovInvest was founded to empower governments to run their own financial forecasting at a fraction of the cost and time through visual software solutions. (PRNewswire)

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, public sector agencies face the challenge of attracting and retaining top talent while ensuring fiscal responsibility and equity in compensation. Local governments across the U.S. are adopting a real-time data mindset in the face of uncertainty to ensure data accessibility, accuracy, and immediacy.

They are turning to GovInvest for modern compensation tools, as business as usual on legacy systems is no longer adequate. GovInvest's Live Compensation Software is the answer to these challenges, offering a comprehensive solution to help governments plan today for tomorrow's workforce challenges.

"Our software is a game-changer for organizations looking to manage compensation effectively, make data-driven decisions, and uphold fairness within their agency," said Michael Fryke, CEO at GovInvest. "It is designed to simplify the complex task of compensation management and enable public sector agencies to focus on their core mission while attracting and retaining top talent."

Key features of the Live Compensation Software include:

Real-time Compensation Data: The software provides current compensation data, ensuring that public sector agencies always have access to the latest information possible.

Comparator Analysis: GovInvest's software includes powerful tools that make it easy and visual to benchmark compensation against relevant public sector agencies of comparable size — helping clients stay competitive and attract top talent.

Equity Assessment: With advanced analytics and reporting, agencies can identify and address any compensation disparities, promoting fairness and equity in their organizations.

Data Security: GovInvest prioritizes data security, ensuring that sensitive compensation information is protected at all times.

"While we've done our own salary research in the past, with GovInvest, we were able to compare total compensation packages for the first time," said Lynn Miller, Human Resources Manager, City of Westerville. "The report was easy to interpret, and the software provides all the data in one place. It was great for us."

The Live Compensation Software is the latest innovation in the GovInvest Enterprise Platform, integrating market data with internal personnel costs via the GovInvest Labor Costing Software. The result is comprehensive workforce analytics and confident decision making.

For more information about GovInvest and its Live Compensation Software, please visit www.govinvest.com.

About GovInvest

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own labor, compensation, and benefits analysis at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. GovInvest is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for government agencies. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and equity, GovInvest empowers public sector organizations to make data-driven decisions, attract top talent, and enhance the effectiveness of their operations. To learn more, visit www.govinvest.com.

