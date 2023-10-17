Health Plus Management (HPM) Supported Practice, Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI), Expands into Toms River with the Addition of Joseph Tauro, MD

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) proudly announces its strategic partnership with Joseph C. Tauro, MD of Ocean County Sports Medicine, located at 9 Hospital Drive, Toms River, NJ 08755. This milestone marks AOSMI's 8th location and the 6th since their successful partnership with Health Plus Management (HPM).

Ocean County Sports Medicine, established in 1988 by Dr. Joseph Tauro, clinic Director, Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Rutgers Medical School, and Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, has joined forces with AOSMI. A graduate of New Jersey Medical School, Dr. Tauro brings a wealth of knowledge, having completed advanced training in orthopedic surgery at the NJMS affiliated hospitals program. He is also a Master Instructor for the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), actively contributing to the development of new techniques and instrumentation for minimally invasive joint replacement, stem cell augmentation of tendon and ligament healing, with numerous publications and book chapters to his credit.

Stuart Blumberg, CEO of HPM, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to the growth of our partner practices and bringing world-class physicians together in an environment where they can thrive."

Michael J. Greller, MD, MBA, CPE, FAAOS, a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, Fellowship trained in Sports Medicine, and managing partner at AOSMI, emphasized the impact of collaboration with HPM, stating, "This partnership has allowed for unparalleled growth, expansion, and the enhanced development of resources, benefiting both our practice and, most importantly, our patients. The addition of a highly accomplished physician like Dr. Tauro exemplifies HPM and AOSMI's partnership and values."

Joseph C. Tauro, MD, expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with AOSMI, and HPM stating, "This collaboration empowers us to bring enhanced services and unprecedented access to our patients, ensuring comprehensive and advanced orthopedic care."

Health Plus Management and AOSMI share a unified commitment to providing a best-in-class patient experience while expanding services and the practice's reach within the region and beyond. With Health Plus Management's support, AOSMI can focus on their core strengths, delivering exceptional clinical outcomes. By tapping into HPM's expertise, this partnership ensures valuable outcomes for all stakeholders. Physicians can anticipate increased clinical autonomy and an improved quality of life, patients will continue to receive comprehensive and compassionate care, and payers will witness high-quality, cost-effective treatments in the musculoskeletal field.

About Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI):

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) is a leading provider of orthopedic care and sports medicine services in New Jersey. With a team of highly skilled orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, a podiatric surgeon, and other expert specialists, AOSMI is dedicated to helping patients achieve their goals and return to their active lifestyles. With eight locations across New Jersey, AOSMI is committed to delivering exceptional care and personalized treatment options.

About Health Plus Management:

Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management (HPM) is a Long Island, New York-based enterprise dedicated to advancing both new and established musculoskeletal practices. As an essential resource for independent private practices, HPM provides the administrative infrastructure needed to operate efficiently. Supported by Investcorp, a global leader in alternative investments, HPM is committed to empowering physician-owners on their path to success.

