Marvell Showcases Technology for Next-Generation AI and Cloud Networks at OCP Global Summit

Keynote by EVP & GM Dr. Loi Nguyen will explore how high-speed optics are solving the generative AI bandwidth challenge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, will share its vision for advancing the next generation of AI and cloud networks at the 2023 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit taking place October 17-19 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Dr. Loi Nguyen, executive vice president and general manager of the Cloud Optics Business Group at Marvell, will present during the OCP keynote session taking place today at 9:45 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom 220. Nguyen's presentation, "AI Drives the Need for (More) Speed," will discuss the ways optical technology can meet the AI bandwidth challenge and how collaboration across the ecosystem is advancing innovation to scale AI platforms. In addition to the keynote, Marvell speakers will be presenting in sessions throughout the conference across multiple tracks.

At its booth (B13), Marvell will showcase its comprehensive cloud-optimized silicon portfolio for data infrastructure, designed to bring faster data transmission, greater bandwidth and lower latency for the next generation of cloud and AI networks. Live demonstrations include:

® Marvell Teralynx ® 10 , an ultra-low latency, programmable 51.2 Tbps switch chip optimized for multi-tenant AI and cloud architectures.

Marvell long-reach SerDes circuit for 64G PCIe Gen6 built on a 3nm process node and optimized for composable cloud infrastructure.

Marvell PAM4 DSP technology enabling 200 Gbps per lane over electrical channels for next-generation cloud data center and high-performance computing connectivity.

® Marvell COLORZ ® 800 , the industry's first family of 800 Gbps ZR/OpenZR+ pluggable modules for increasing data center interconnect (DCI) bandwidth and reach.

® Marvell Nova , the industry's first 1.6T PAM4 DSP, features 200 Gbps per lambda optical bandwidth.

® Marvell Bravera™ SC5 controller , the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, assures quality-of-service in multi-tenant, cloud environments.

Marvell technology will also be demonstrated in partner booths, including:

Marvell speakers will be participating in various sessions and panels on topics relating to chiplets, optics, and networking, including:

Expo Hall Session: Scaling Data Center Interconnect for the AI Era with 800G ZR/ZR+ Pluggable Modules

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 1:05 pm – 1:20 pm

Speaker: Josef Berger, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Cloud Optics Business Group

Location: Concourse Level – Expo Hall Stage

Executive Session: Reimagining the Multi-Tenant Network

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 4:00 – 4:25 pm

Speaker: Nick Kucharewski, SVP & GM, Network Switching Business Unit

Location: Concourse Level - 210AE

Session: Panel: Challenges and Opportunities for Optics in AI

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 11:00 – 11:30 am

Speaker: Dr. Loi Nguyen, EVP and GM, Cloud Optics Business Group

Location: Concourse Level - 210AE

Session: Heterogeneous Integration and Linear Optical Engines

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 4:00 – 4:15 pm

Speaker: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, SVP and CTO, Optical and Cloud Connectivity Group

Location: Lower Level - LL20D

Session: Getting Moore with Less: How Chiplets and Open Interconnect Accelerate Cloud-Optimized AI Silicon

Date: Thursday, October 19

Time: 9:40 – 10:00 am

Speaker: Mark Kuemerle, VP of Technology, Custom Solutions

Location: Concourse Level - 210BF

Session: Source Routing for AI Fabrics

Date: Thursday, October 19

Time: 12:50 – 1:10 pm

Speakers: Kishore Atreya, Director, Product Management, Network Switching Business Unit, and Prathyaya Bhandarkar, Director, Product Management, Network Switching Business Unit

Location: Concourse Level - 210DH

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact:

Michael Kanellos

pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marvell