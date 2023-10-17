SAM NAZARIAN'S SBE, GLOBAL LEADER IN LIFESTYLE HOSPITALITY, APPOINTS TWO ADDITIONAL INDUSTRY VETERANS TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

As part of Sam Nazarian's plan for company's expansion and continued growth, Justin Fowler formerly with Starr Restaurants and Anthony Meidenbauer formerly with Tao Group Hospitality join sbe and subsidiary company, Disruptive Restaurant Group.

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , the leading international lifestyle hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning venues, announces the expansion of its executive team with the addition of two highly experienced industry veterans, Justin Fowler and Anthony Meidenbauer. With significant growth planned over the next years, sbe is excited to welcome the hospitality maestros to the leadership team to spearhead new growth initiatives.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe states: "We are excited to welcome Justin Fowler and Anthony Meidenbauer to the sbe family. Their deep industry knowledge and proven track records reinforce my continued confidence in this leadership team, and will be instrumental in driving sbe's growth and success in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape. I look forward to seeing the great work we will do together."

Justin Fowler, COO of Disruptive Restaurant Group states: "I am thrilled to join sbe and lead the operations for Disruptive Restaurant Group. sbe's reputation for innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry is unparalleled, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the company."

Anthony Meidenbauer, VP of Development states: "I am honored to join the sbe team and take on the role of VP of Development at this time in sbe's trajectory. sbe's commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences aligns with my career values and experience, and I am excited to help drive the company's growth and development initiatives."

Justin Fowler joins sbe as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Disruptive Restaurant Group, bringing with him a remarkable 30-year track record of excellence in all areas of hospitality operations. With strengths in sales, marketing, public relations, communications, and business administration, Justin's career has been marked by significant accomplishments. He most recently served as Vice President of Operational Finance for the award-winning Starr Restaurants, overseeing 36 owned or managed properties with annual revenues exceeding $300 million. Justin's journey with Starr Restaurants began in 2006 as the Director of Restaurants and culminated in his promotion to VP of Operational Finance in 2012. Prior to his tenure at Starr, he held the position of Vice President of Operations for Jean Georges Management. Justin Fowler's extensive history of success and excellence makes him a valuable addition to the sbe team, where he will lead operations across the Disruptive Group.

Anthony Meidenbauer assumes the role of Vice President of Development at sbe, bringing over 25 years of hospitality expertise to the team. His journey in the industry spans from his early days in Upstate New York to his recent work in Las Vegas, Nevada. Most recently, Anthony served as Vice President of Food and Beverage Development for Tao Group Hospitality, where he was responsible for new venue development and ongoing strategy to optimize operational efficiencies and the growth of existing venues. Based in Las Vegas, Anthony collaborated and coordinated with stakeholders worldwide to execute brand standards and create world-class guest experiences in food, beverage, and design. Anthony Meidenbauer's extensive background in hospitality business, operations, and culinary training uniquely positions him to lead Business Development and Growth across the sbe Ecosystem.

With the addition of Justin Fowler and Anthony Meidenbauer to its leadership team, sbe continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in lifestyle hospitality, poised for continued innovation and success.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates world-class restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Over the last decade, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations; the lifestyle platform included over 100 hotels and 150 restaurants and lounges. In 2020, Sam Nazarian shifted his focus to the culinary and nightlife world by launching Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG.) DRG incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants and lounges include: Casa Dani, by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia; Citizens; Katsuya, by Chef Katsuya Uechi; Kumi; Doheny Room; HYDE; LiFE; and S Bar. Sam Nazarian has consistently demonstrated his ability to anticipate and shape the future of hospitality and gastronomy. With his unwavering passion, entrepreneurial prowess, and a portfolio of iconic brands, Sam has cemented his position as a trailblazer in both the hospitality and culinary world for generations to come. To learn more, visit sbe.com .

