Swoogo and Zoom Events Unite to Deliver Exceptional Hybrid Events

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoogo, a leading event management platform, and Zoom Events, the event branch of the virtual powerhouse, Zoom, announced their partnership, as well as a forthcoming native integration, at IMEX 2023 in Las Vegas. This collaboration will bridge the gap between in-person and virtual audiences for the most effective hybrid event experience.

"This integration has the potential to bring together larger and more engaged audiences, making events and conferences easier to access for everyone," said Wei Li, Head of Zoom Events, Webinar, Sessions, and Chat at Zoom. "Hybrid events are the future. With the power of Zoom and Swoogo, it's easier than ever for hosts to bring together audiences of all sizes and for attendees to join no matter where they are in the world."

Swoogo + Zoom Events will empower event professionals to effortlessly merge the capabilities of both platforms, simplifying the creation of exceptional hybrid events. Swoogo, the fastest-growing event management platform, harnesses the power of event registration to deliver fully personalized, bespoke, on-brand events that maximize engagement and impact. Zoom Events, formed by Zoom in 2021, facilitates seamless connections between on-site experiences for in-person attendees and virtual audiences, leveraging the Zoom mobile app for engagement and ensuring TV-quality production using Production Studio.

"With this new collaboration, event organizers finally have a unified solution to effectively build, lead, and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events," said Sam Harkness, SVP of Partnerships at Swoogo. "Swoogo is thrilled to announce our partnership with Zoom Events, which will modernize hybrid events for event organizers and attendees."

Through this integration, customers can build within Zoom Events or Swoogo and automatically sync event data between platforms with the click of a button. This collaborative effort is set to become commercially available in early 2024.

About Swoogo

Swoogo's leading event management platform empowers anyone to bring people together and equips event organizers with the tools to bring visionary events to life. Swoogo enables event teams to customize event sites, registration flows, attendee agendas, speaker portals, and email communications, delivering fully bespoke and on-brand events that supercharge authenticity and maximize impact. With Swoogo's partner ecosystem and open API, event organizers can have it all, bringing together best-of-breed partners for unparalleled event experiences. Brought to market in 2015, Swoogo is steadfast in its commitment to straightforward solutions, transparent pricing, and exemplary customer support. Learn more at swoogo.events .

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

