Vivlio Health Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to offer an end-to-end medical record workflow for practitioners and clinical staff

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivlio Health, a cloud-based platform that empowers staff to simply and easily acquire medical record data from other providers, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to make acquiring and managing the medical record process easier for practitioners. Vivlio Health's platform leverages proprietary technology based off decades of experience in the healthcare industry.

Instant access to medical records and powerful OCR technology with Vivlio drastically improves medical record management

"Vivlio Health's platform is designed to streamline the process to acquire medical records across different EMRs, practices, and hospitals," said Elizabeth Halkos, Chief Operating Officer, Vivlio Health. "What we hear from our clients is that this is a highly manual process leveraging outdated fax technology and by using the Vivlio platform, doctors are able to decrease appointment prep time or surgery cancelations, see more new patients and significantly reduce the time spent on appointment and chart prep.

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Vivlio Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Vivlio Health's new integrated application, please visit Vivlio Health on the athenahealth Marketplace: https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/vivlio-health

About Vivlio Health

Vivlio Health offers a cloud-based application that works in partnership with a health practice's EMR. Vivlio's platform is a powerful interoperability engine that allows a provider to acquire medical records from the majority of health systems and independent medical practices across the country. The three primary focal areas within the platform include highly targeted medical record retrieval, record management which includes advanced OCR reading tools and chart prep, and exporting targeted medical record documentation directly into the patient's chart. Hear from a client about the benefits of using the platform:

athenahealth Client Testimonial

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 400 solutions across over 60 medical specialties and categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

