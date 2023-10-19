Creality ShareFest Maryland 2023: Celebrating innovation and inspiration with 3d printing

EDGEWOOD, Md., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a distinguished leader in the 3D printing industry, is elated to announce the resounding success of ShareFest Maryland 2023, our second ShareFest user event. Hosted on October 1st in the charming locale of Edgewood, Maryland in USA, ShareFest continued its commitment to unite and empower the global 3D printing community.

A community united by passion

Creality has always strived to provide a welcoming platform for 3D printing enthusiasts to come together and share their common passion. The inaugural ShareFest event, held in June 2023, was met with unbridled enthusiasm, and the positive feedback received resonated deeply with our team. To maintain this momentum and spirit, ShareFest Maryland 2023 was designed to take place post the renowned ERRF (East Coast RepRap Festival) 2023, which also saw Creality's passionate participation.

ShareFest Maryland 2023 saw avid participation of about 50 Creality users, 3DP influencers and media reps (PRNewswire)

The event witnessed the exciting showcasing of new products, with the spotlight shining on the Ender-3 V3 series and CR-10 SE 3D printers. Additionally, Creality introduced a range of ecosystem products that included engravers, scanners, drying boxes, the Nebula Pad, and high-speed filaments. These offerings catered to the diverse needs and creative aspirations of our devoted users.

Engaging conversations that inspire

ShareFest Maryland 2023 featured insightful roundtable discussions, where industry experts and enthusiasts engaged in stimulating dialogues.

In the realm of prosthetics, Creality showcased its steadfast commitment to leveraging 3D printing technology to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. This has been a vision shared by Ian Davis, a beneficiary of 3d-printed prosthetics and a DIY prosthetics innovator who also has been helping other people using his knowledge and experience in engineering, 3D-printing and DIY prosthetics. On this gathering, Ian shared his remarkable journey of innovation and inspiration. Creality, as a long-term partner of Ian's, provided him with continuous resources and unwavering support to further explore the limitless possibilities in this field.

Kevin King, Chief Product Officer of Bionic Innovations Prosthetics and Orthotics has also been invited to the occasion. The company designs and crafts prosthetics for underprivileged individuals, providing them with life-changing devices - often free of charge. In Ian Davis's honor and in a heartwarming gesture of continued support, Creality donated a cutting-edge K1 Max 3D printer to Bionic Innovations. The benefaction is intended to mark the contribution to DIY prosthetics from the two parties and performed in the hope of people coming together for the same, great cause. On behalf of Bionic Innovations, Kevin King graciously accepted the donation, further cementing the spirit of collaboration and innovation that ShareFest embodies.

The discussion on modding, featuring avid modder and influencer Fedor Sosnin (@3DPrintSOS), delved into the growing influence of the open-source community within the 3D printing landscape. Creality proudly highlighted its commitment to nurturing innovation in this domain, exemplified by the exciting K1 series open-source initiative which had been met with enthusiastic response from creative minds.

Furthermore, the event celebrated the invaluable contributions of women in the 3D printing industry. Courtney Blum, a prominent female figure in the field running a popular YouTube channel "FilamentStories", provided thought-provoking insights into how women are redefining the 3D printing landscape through innovation and unique perspectives.

Fostering creativity and recognition

The 3D Model Competition, a cherished tradition of ShareFest, continued to capture the imagination of participants. Even those unable to attend in person seized the opportunity to submit their awe-inspiring creations. During the game, users presented their trove models, among which attendees cast their votes for their favorites. The triumphant winners were bestowed with exciting prizes, serving as a testament to Creality's commitment to inspiring and nurturing creativity among makers through our innovative products.

Connecting hearts and minds

The ShareFest experience extended beyond technology and innovation, as a heartwarming group photo session was organized to perpetuate the warmth of ShareFest Maryland. Additionally, Creality treated attendees to a delectable dinner, where conversations flowed as freely as the ideas. Guests had the chance to connect with each other, share their 3D printing experiences, and weave stories of inspiration and collaboration. This fosters a growing Creality maker community that thrives on shared knowledge, experience, and innovation.

Post the event, Ian Davis shared his feelings for this ShareFest Maryland: "I'm grateful for Creality's commitment to 3D printing and the impact it has on people like me. I've been able to take my passion for engineering, 3D printing, and DIY prosthetics ever further and use it to make a difference in people's lives. Creality's support has been invaluable in my journey, and I'm honored to present a machine together with Creality to Bionic Innovations, which has also been contributing to DIY prosthetics and community support."

Steven Han, Brand Marketing Director of Creality, spoke of the first ShareFest Maryland with emotion: "At Creality, we are humbled by the success of ShareFest Maryland 2023 and the positive impact it has had on the 3D printing community. Our dedication to innovation and collaboration is exemplified by the stories shared at this event. Particularly, Ian Davis's journey is a testament to the transformative power of 3D printing. We are proud to support individuals like Ian and organizations like Bionic Innovations that are making a difference in the lives of disadvantaged individuals – by way of 3D printing. We look forward to continuing our journey with the global community and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in 3D printing."

