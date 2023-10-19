Golden Gate to Garden State: Beacon Pointe Closes Two More Deals

The Reed Finney Team & Private Capital Management combining for ~$940M in AUM Join Beacon Pointe

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") unveils two additional new acquisitions in the third quarter of 2023. A combined $940 million in assets under management (AUM), Private Capital Management (~$240M AUM), and the Reed Finney Team (~$700M AUM) coming from Bleakley Financial are the latest partners to join the Beacon Pointe team.

Beacon Pointe Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beacon Pointe Advisors) (PRNewswire)

A unique father-daughter registered investment advisory (RIA) team in the greater Bay Area community, Private Capital Management ("PCM"), joins the largest female-led RIA in the nation with a dedicated women's advisory institute, adding further density to Beacon Pointe's existing northern California presence, surmounting to ~$2 billion in client assets managed in the Bay Area.

Joe Ramos, CFP®, Beacon Pointe Managing Director, Partner, and former PCM principal, shares, "Partnering with Beacon Pointe was a natural choice for us. Their client-first approach aligns perfectly with our values, and we knew we needed additional support, expertise, and access to institutional-grade investments to continue our growth. Beacon Pointe's commitment to women, led by CEO Shannon Eusey, was particularly refreshing, given that over half our clients are successful women. Beacon Pointe provides for all our needs and more, and we're excited to join their team."

Ramos joins Beacon Pointe with decades of wealth management experience, graduating from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkley. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) professional and passionate about helping his clients create wealth through effective investment consulting. Daughter Summer Ramos joins Beacon Pointe as a wealth advisor focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Graduating from UC Davis with honors, Summer earned her bachelor's degree in environmental policy analysis and planning and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation.

The philosophy underpinning the Reed Finney Team's decision to partner with Beacon Pointe mirrors that of PCM, further enriching Beacon Pointe's establishment in the tri-state marketplace, opening an office in Roseland, New Jersey. This will be the third Beacon Pointe office in the tri-state area, followed by Beacon Pointe's office partnership in Summit, NJ, and the recent Beacon Pointe New York partnership news.

"After a full year of due diligence, we clearly saw that Beacon Pointe and our team shared the same visions and priorities of putting our clients first. Beacon Pointe will enable us to enhance our institutional investments, legacy planning, and overall financial planning and give us the freedom to dedicate more of our time to our clients," comments Reed Finney, former Principal and Wealth Management Advisor with Bleakley Financial Group.

Reed Finney, CFP®, CLU® joins Beacon Pointe Advisors with over three decades of wealth management industry expertise, holding both the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Chartered Life Underwriter™ (CLU®) designations and graduating from Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in finance. Like Ramos, Finney is genuinely passionate about helping his clients meet their financial goals, forming close relationships, and ushering clients through many of life's milestones. Also joining Reed are additional team members including multiple advisors, a director of operations, and additional operational team members.

"We are excited about these two phenomenal groups joining our company and the further expansion within these regions. Both teams bring incredible talent and wonderful people to Beacon Pointe, and we could not be more excited," shares Beacon Pointe CEO Shannon Eusey and President Matt Cooper.

With nearly 500 employees nationwide, 50 offices, and more than $30 billion in assets under advisement, Beacon Pointe continues to thoughtfully grow and look for like-minded partners.

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, was the advisor to Private Capital Management, and Alaris Acquisitions was the advisor to the Reed Finney Team. Both transactions closed on September 30, 2023. The financial terms of the aforementioned deals were not disclosed.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe and the respective new partners are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the nation's largest female-led registered investment adviser (RIA) in the country, with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and solid commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Barron's, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit www.beaconpointe.com and on Twitter @BeaconPointeRIA, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @BeaconPointeAdvisors.

Media Contact:

Media Contact:

Alli Warner

(949) 718-1634

awarner@beaconpointe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors