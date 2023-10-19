PKF Mueller Joins Cherry Bekaert to Expand Chicago Market Reach

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the completion of an acquisition transaction with PKF Mueller, a full-service certified public accounting and business advisory firm located in the metropolitan Chicago area. The strategic acquisition also encompasses Mueller dotKonnect, a business process outsourcing firm specializing in finance, accounting, tax and payroll functions.

Cherry Bekaert is pleased to announce the acquisition of PKF Mueller, a full-service certified public accounting and business advisory firm and related entity Mueller dotKonnect, a business process outsourcing firm. This acquisition strengthens Cherry Bekaert’s reach into the Chicago area, supporting the Firm’s strategic growth plans. (PRNewswire)

Cherry Bekaert acquires PKF Mueller and Mueller dotKonnect solidifying the Firm's Chicago area presence.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Cherry Bekaert's journey, as it expands its reach and bolsters its commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients in the Chicago area and beyond.

Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, Michelle Thompson, expressed her enthusiasm for this transformative step forward, stating, " PKF Mueller's long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional client service presents an exciting opportunity for us to further fortify our footprint in the Chicago area while leveraging our shared portfolio of services. We're thrilled to be combining forces with a firm of such stature. Anticipating the collaboration with PKF Mueller and their clients, we are poised to amplify the spectrum of advisory excellence accessible to them."

Founded in 1968, PKF Mueller has offices in Elgin, Chicago and Orland Park, Illinois, as well as an office in Sarasota, Florida. The acquisition strengthens Cherry Bekaert's reach in the Illinois market, supporting the Firm's strategic growth plans. PKF Mueller clients will benefit from new and innovative business advisory services included in Cherry Bekaert's robust portfolio.

"Cherry Bekaert is a respected firm in the business and financial community, and we are very excited to join them," said David J. Nissen, Chief Executive Officer of PKF Mueller. "Our current mission and core values match with those of Cherry Bekaert. Through this acquisition, our dedicated people will build new skills and foster valuable relationships to further enhance our offerings. We look forward to growing with Cherry Bekaert and are confident our clients and our people will all greatly benefit."

The President of Mueller dotKonnect, Phani Ilapakurty, noted the synergy between the services of both companies, emphasizing that, "our firm's service portfolio harmonizes seamlessly with the service spectrum of Cherry Bekaert, thereby affording our clients an avenue to access an even more expansive range of innovative solutions. Furthermore, this collaboration augments our capacity to offer finance transformation advisory along with outsourced accounting and technology enabled BPO services to reach broader clients."

Carl George, CEO of Carl George Advisors who advised both sides on the acquisition commented, "PKF Mueller is a recognized accounting and consulting firm. They chose Cherry Bekaert because they felt it was a great cultural and strategic fit for their people and their clients. The ability to scale more broadly and be part of top-notch firm was another deciding factor. This collaboration will yield significant benefits for their clients, employees, and the communities they serve. Both firms bring great leadership to the table, and I know they will work well together."

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in all 50 U.S. states and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association.

Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook, X or Instagram .

For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure .

© 2023 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

Cherry Bekaert (PRNewsfoto/Cherry Bekaert) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert