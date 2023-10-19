CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSO Technologies, a prominent market operations service provider specializing in renewable energy and storage assets across North America, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Tribal Energy DevCo, a Native American owned business at the forefront of helping Tribes develop large scale renewable energy projects using federally recognized Tribal Energy Development Organizations. This groundbreaking collaboration represents a significant step towards advancing sustainable energy solutions while fostering economic growth within tribal communities.

SYSO Technologies and Tribal Energy Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Clean Energy Development for Tribes

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Market Expansion: The partnership will facilitate the expansion of renewable energy projects on tribal lands across the US, harnessing the potential for increased clean energy generation and providing workforce experience for Tribal members. Technological Innovation: SYSO will provide state-of-the-art market operations solutions, including advanced monitoring and control systems, enabling tribal energy projects to operate efficiently and maximize their economic potential.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Speyer President of SYSO, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Tribal Energy, a trailblazer in clean energy development. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to promoting renewable energy while benefiting tribal communities and the environment."

Chris Whitely, CEO of Tribal Energy, added, "SYSO's market operations expertise will be invaluable as we extend traditional tribal values of sustainability into the energy future for tribal nations and the rest of the US. Together, we are poised to make a lasting impact on clean energy initiatives and provide economic benefits for Tribes."

About SYSO: SYSO is a leading market operations service provider dedicated to optimizing renewable energy and storage assets across North America. With a focus on efficiency and sustainability, SYSO empowers clients to navigate the evolving energy landscape successfully.

About Tribal Energy: Tribal Energy is a Native American owned business leading the way with Tribes to identify clean energy investments. Committed to energy independence and environmental stewardship, Tribal Energy collaborates with Tribes to develop, own and operate large scale renewable energy projects. Tribal Energy is actively assembling a $600-800 million portfolio of renewable energy projects in partnership with Tribes.

