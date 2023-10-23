Peraton Appoints William "Bill" Mertz as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer

Mertz is a recognized government contracting procurement expert

Will have executive responsibility for purchasing system compliance, strategic sourcing, procure-to-pay lifecycle, and active subcontractor management

Will serve as a strategic partner to Peraton leadership as the company executes its expanded growth strategy

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has announced the appointment of William "Bill" Mertz as senior vice president and chief procurement officer, effective today.

William (PRNewswire)

"Bill has long distinguished himself as an industry leader, critical thinker, and business strategist," said Peraton's Chairman, President, and CEO Stu Shea .

Mertz will have executive responsibility for all aspects of the company's procurement organization, including business systems compliance, strategic sourcing, positive cash flow management, and subcontractor management. He will also oversee the execution of Peraton's procurement strategy that is designed to drive better efficiencies and reduce complexity for the company, its partners, and its customers.

In this role, Mertz will report to the company's Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Wensinger, and will provide strategic counsel to Peraton's CEO and business sectors.

"Bill has long distinguished himself as an industry leader, critical thinker, and business strategist," said Peraton's Chairman, President, and CEO, Stu Shea. "He uniquely understands the critical role the procurement organization plays in helping us to achieve our growth and financial goals. I look forward to working closely with him and welcoming him to our executive leadership team."

Prior to joining Peraton, Mertz served as vice president, Enterprise Supply Chain, at CACI where he established their integrated supply chain function and led the execution of a multi-year procurement strategy. Earlier in his career, he served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility within procurement and subcontracts at both CACI and SAIC.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, with a concentration in purchasing and supply chain management and production/operations from Bowling Green State University and an M.B.A. from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland College Park.

ABOUT PERATON

Peraton is a national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the US Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies who sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

Peraton logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton