SEEDLIP NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS AND REGÉ-JEAN PAGE REDEFINE THE DRINKING OCCASION WITH NEW NORTH AMERICA CAMPAIGN 'CHOOSE DIFFERENT'

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedlip founder Ben Branson forever changed cocktail culture when he realized there were limited options for those looking to bring balance to their cocktail experiences. Celebrated as the pioneer of the non-alcoholic spirits movement, Seedlip continues to raise the bar with a mission to provoke a more sophisticated approach to balanced drinking. Today, Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Spirits carries its founder's legacy forward with the launch of 'Choose Different,' the first brand campaign in three and a half years, which encourages people to embrace different ways to enjoy a cocktail.

As the number one non-alcohol spirit brand in the U.S.*, Seedlip has always believed there should be choices in life without compromise. 'Choose Different' welcomes new and existing fans to reimagine what drinking occasions can be: non-alcoholic, interesting full of incredible flavor.

To introduce the campaign, Seedlip collaborated with celebrated actor Regé-Jean Page to produce compelling content that demonstrates how Seedlip provides something a little bit different when it comes to drinking. Set in a relaxed, elegant bar - seemingly ordinary moments are transformed by the choices Seedlip offers. Page is playful as he provokes new perspectives while showcasing both the range of Seedlip's non-alcoholic spirits and the breadth of cocktails that can be crafted to suit anyone's preferences.

In the video, Page experiences reality differently. A cocktail glass detaches from a Seedlip bottle, which appears from pages in a book. A Seedlip Spritz morphs into a Seedlip Espresso Martini, and is garnished by a grapefruit slice Page plucks from a painting. "Don't mind if I don't," playfully empowers those who choose to moderate - whether during a particular moment or as a lifestyle.

"I enjoy being both adventurous and discerning in my life, whilst always striving for balance. The 'Choose Different' mindset is a reaction to those moments where we have an opportunity to be a little creative and discover something new for ourselves" said actor Regé-Jean Page. "Seedlip provides endless possibilities for me when it comes to how and what I drink. I've always wanted something a little more sophisticated than the sugary sodas or fruit juices that are typically available when asking for a non-alcoholic option, and Seedlip's diverse portfolio offers just that."

The new creative featuring Regé-Jean Page was directed by Meg Gámez, a first-generation Hispanic American, who has previously created work for several award-winning actors and musicians. Her unique visual style parallels the Seedlip brand's strong ties to the world of graphic design and innovation through a wide array of creative mediums.

"As the preeminent non-alcoholic spirit, Seedlip is experiencing tremendous momentum," said Kavitha Krishnamurthy, General Manager of Diageo Non-Alcohol Beverages. "The North America 'Choose Different' campaign is an opportunity to evolve the brand's place in culture as more people seek out balanced drinking options. Regé-Jean Page is the perfect partner to bring a relatable and fresh perspective to this emerging social trend that we believe will entertain our existing fans while welcoming new drinkers into the Seedlip family."

ABOUT SEEDLIP NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS:

Seedlip changed the social scene and reinvented cocktail culture when founder Ben Branson introduced the pioneering non-alcoholic spirit to the world in 2015. Today, Seedlip is the #1 selling non-alcoholic spirit brand in the U.S.* (IWSR, 2022), enjoyed by mindful consumers in over 18 countries around the world. Carefully crafted from selected botanicals and spices, Seedlip brings a perfectly balanced, sophisticated, and flavorful cocktail experience to every occasion. Seedlip is not a gin, vodka, tequila or rum alternative - instead, it's a whole new way of drinking with original and distinct flavors, focused on bringing sophistication and experience to the moments that matter. Calorie-, sugar- and carbohydrate-free, Seedlip cocktails effortlessly offer more taste, balance, and fun to every seat at the table.

Seedlip honors its commitment to nature as a member of the 1% For The Planet and donates 1% of global revenue to environmental grassroots charities, including The Ron Finley Project.

Seedlip is available in 700ml (SRP $32.00) as well as a variety of gift packs. Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 18 months and does not require refrigeration.

*IWSR 2023

