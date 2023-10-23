Sentient Welcomes Two Accomplished Executives to Fuel Growth and Innovation

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient, the premier, full-service aesthetic device provider and the exclusive U.S. provider of Tixel by Sentient and Sentient Sculpt®, announces the appointment of two dynamic leaders to its executive leadership team. Brian Kirk joins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Jennifer Redmond joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These strategic additions to the c-suite reflect Sentient's unwavering commitment to bringing disruptive technologies and a customer-centric approach to aesthetic medical device providers.

Marketing Prowess to Activate Consumers and Drive Growth for Aesthetic Providers

As the newly appointed CMO, Brian Kirk is charged with elevating Sentient's marketing investment to support the continued success of Tixel by Sentient and Sentient Sculpt®, while advancing the Confidence Assured® service, financing and warranty offerings. With more than two decades of experience in branding and marketing, Kirk brings a strong track record of driving results for the companies he has served. Most notably, in his role as vice president of marketing at Built Brands, LLC, he was instrumental in driving over $100 million in e-commerce revenue and attracting more than 250,000 new consumers.

At Purple Innovation, LLC, Kirk conceived and implemented a marketing and brand campaign infrastructure that garnered 5.2 billion content views and delivered a 210 percent year-over-year increase in top-line revenue. His rich history in senior marketing positions at ROKA and Skullcandy Inc. is a testament to his well-rounded expertise in building brand identities and driving growth.

Kirk is charged with building a professional and lifestyle brand that embodies Sentient's commitment to helping consumers who want to look and feel their best.

Seasoned Medical Aesthetics Leadership to Guide Revenue Growth

Jennifer Redmond steps into the role of CRO of Sentient and will be charged with leading all revenue growth functions for the company. She brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse experience in national sales leadership, marketing and KOL relationship development from more than 18 years in medical aesthetics. Notably, as employee number two at Endo Aesthetics, Redmond played a critical role in the strategic planning and execution for the launch of Qwo®. There she built and led a highly talented and tenured team of more than 85 aesthetic sales professionals, while simultaneously earning her MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

In 2015, as the national sales director for Merz Aesthetics, Redmond led a strategic transformation of the facial injectables team, growing the business for the first time to more than $150 million. In addition, during her tenure in filler marketing, she led professional and consumer rebranding efforts that positioned Belotero® Balance dermal filler for future success. Redmond's deep relationships within the aesthetic KOL community, resulting from her time in professional relations, also will prove to be extremely valuable for Sentient.

In her new role, Redmond will spearhead strategies aimed at strengthening customer relationships while identifying opportunities for revenue advancement.

"We are excited to welcome Brian and Jen to our company," said Chris Cella, CEO and founder of Sentient. "In Sentient's first 14 years, we have diligently built our operations to offer industry-leading service and financial solutions, along with an exceptional suite of advanced proprietary technologies to practices of all sizes. With the addition of these two talented leaders, we are positioned to reach new heights, driving innovation, excellence and growth for aesthetics providers across America, and our support for consumers who want to look and feel their best with confidence assured."

About Sentient

Sentient is the leading full-service provider in the aesthetic medical device industry, offering advanced technology and industry-leading service and financing with integrity and transparency. From its Park City, Utah, headquarters to nationwide, Sentient provides an exceptional suite of advanced proprietary technologies to practices of all sizes. With longstanding professional relationships and more than 10 years of providing the best-refurbished equipment, Sentient's industry-leading service model ensures quality laser and medical device repair and refurbishment services for 84 types of medical and cosmetic systems. Committed to building collaborative relationships with clients, Sentient significantly enhances practice efficiency, drives stronger profitability, and delivers an exceptional client experience.

About Tixel by Sentient

Tixel by Sentient uses the first and only thermal-mechanical action technology to resurface skin. Tixel technology uniquely combines heat with the forward motion of a medical-grade titanium tip without the use of lasers, radiation, ultrasound, or needles, providing a comfortable treatment experience that creates a smoother and more even-toned appearance without social downtime. Proven on a global scale, Tixel has been used in Europe since 2011 and is now exclusively available in the United States through Sentient. Cleared by the FDA for treatment of all skin types, this proprietary, non-invasive technology transfers thermal energy to skin very quickly and safely.

About Sentient Sculpt®

Sentient Sculpt® is the first non-invasive professional electromagnetic wave and microwave treatment for cellulite reduction that consistently produces results on all skin types. Unlike other products on the market that are absorbed in the skin or medical devices that incise tissue, Sentient Sculpt's controlled energy elevates tissue temperature to reach all-important cellulite fibers and fat cells, while simultaneously cooling the skin. Successfully utilized in Europe over the past four years under a different trade name, it is being offered in the U.S. exclusively by Sentient. The technology behind Sentient Sculpt has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

