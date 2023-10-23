Sweet Paris Crêperie Brings the Art of Eating Crepes to Woodbury

The Rapidly Growing Fast Casual Restaurant Featuring Crepes and Waffles Makes its Midwestern Debut in Minnesota

WOODBURY, Minn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has now opened its first Minnesota location in the CityPlace shopping and dining district at 265 Radio Dr., Suite K in Woodbury. The local community is now welcome to visit the stunning new restaurant and enjoy the Art of Eating Crepes! An official grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration is planned for the coming weeks.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Logo (PRNewswire)

Sweet Paris in Woodbury is owned by local Strategic Partners Tenacity Restaurant Group. The group is led by CEO Dustin Wetzel, CFO Pete Thelen, and Strategic Advisor Dan Vansteenburg, seasoned executives with extensive experience developing restaurant concepts across the Twin Cities since the early 2000s. With their keen insights on trends and tastes across Minnesota, they embarked on a search of new and exciting concepts they could partner with and bring to their market.

"When our team discovered the franchising opportunity with Sweet Paris, we recognized that this was a perfect fit for us and the Woodbury community," said Dustin Wetzel. "Everything about the brand, from the authentic menu to the charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris, brings a unique experience that the people of Minnesota will be excited about. We couldn't be happier with the opening at Woodbury and look forward to showcasing the Sweet Paris experience to all our local guests."

The Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café in Woodbury is operated by General Manager Jean Erb, who has over 25 years of experience supporting local establishments and leading teams in the food service industry all over the Twin Cities. She leads a team of approximately 30 employees who provide the impeccable level of service and elevated experience that characterizes the Sweet Paris brand.

"Having led many teams over my career, being a part of developing the Sweet Paris' team in Woodbury is an exciting new experience for me," said Erb. "The atmosphere of the Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café will deliver a phenomenal dining experience to Woodbury. We have put together a team of enthusiastic individuals who are ready to excel with the brand. I am confident our expansive menu, top-notch service and one-of-a-kind space will soon be a staple of this community."

Guests are encouraged to sign up for the Sweet Paris Passport to receive exclusive monthly promotions, a birthday bonus, collect points and use them for purchase, receive texts regarding upcoming giveaways, and receive bonus entries for giveaways.

"Our team is thrilled to be working with Tenacity Restaurant Group to bring the Sweet Paris concept to communities in Minnesota that are eager for something new and fresh," Allison Chavez said. "Located in the CityPlace shopping and dining district, the Woodbury store is well-positioned to become the hub for casual gatherings and special celebrations alike, and we cannot think of a better way to kick off Sweet Paris' introduction to the Midwest!"

The Woodbury Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is the brand's first store in Minnesota and the 15th store overall in its portfolio. Tenacity Restaurant Group will bring three additional units to Minnesota as part of the 4-unit agreement signed with the brand in 2022, stores that are part of the 23 units Sweet Paris currently has in various stages of development in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

Sweet Paris Woodbury is open Sunday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Sweet Paris in Woodbury, please visit www.sweetparis.com or call (651) 348-6549.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sweet Paris