Workday Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Eighth Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises*. Workday was recognized as a Leader for the eighth consecutive year and positioned the highest for overall Ability to Execute.

As organizations adapt to changing business and workforce demands, they need a unified HCM system to help make faster, more informed talent decisions and gain operational efficiency. Nearly 5,000 organizations across the globe, including bp, Nissan, PwC, PUMA, Southwest Airlines, TaylorMade, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more use Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to manage their workforce, grow and develop talent, and deliver engaging and personalized employee experiences.

"Workday has been recognized because our innovations offer customers foundational solutions – recruiting, payroll, learning, talent optimization, workforce management, and more – in one unified, cloud-based system that makes it easier to grow and support a global workforce," said David Somers, group general manager, office of the chief human resource officer product, Workday. "Now with Workday AI and our expanding partner ecosystem, we're making business processes smoother and helping customers offer more engaging, connected employee experiences."

With Workday HCM, organizations can:

Create Connected Employee Experiences With AI and ML

AI and ML are embedded into the core of the Workday platform, enabling the company to rapidly deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers across all applications. With Workday AI, customers can deliver personalized content and development opportunities – e.g. learning, skills, gigs, and more – to employees in a single, connected experience to help drive engagement, productivity, and organizational growth.

For example, Workday is making it easier for managers to succeed by surfacing relevant team information such as team time off, important dates, sentiment, and more when they need it most. Manager Insights Hub , a new solution within Workday HCM, leverages AI to deliver automated insights and timely actions for managers – right in their natural flow of work – enabling them to create opportunities for their team's career growth and development.

Workday AI models are fueled by more than 625 billion transactions processed by the system every year – resulting in the world's largest, cleanest set of financial and HR data – which provides the foundation for the models to generate accurate and trustworthy results so managers can engage their direct reports with meaningful career conversations.

Drive Workforce Agility at Scale and Accelerate Time to Value

To keep pace with evolving business and talent demands, organizations need to understand how to best attract, hire, and retain top talent while ensuring their workforce plans stay on target and on budget. With an automated headcount reconciliation process in Workday Adaptive Planning , users can quickly compare real-time cost variances between the headcount plan and actual new hire activity – providing organizations with early visibility into related forecast adjustments and insights needed to take immediate action.

Further, cloud transformations can be complex for any organization, but it's particularly challenging for those companies that have industry-specific demands and need to account for future business and workforce growth. To address this, Workday supports organizations across banking, healthcare, higher education, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and more by enabling them to leverage both Workday and partner solutions to help speed their digital transformation efforts and accelerate time to value.

Reshape the Global Payroll Experience

To help organizations adapt to evolving business and payroll needs, Workday is strengthening its global payroll strategy by developing deeper integrations with strategic payroll partners and delivering new native payroll offerings. With customers live on Workday Payroll for Australia , Workday is further empowering them with control, flexibility, and insight to help support compensation, benefits, and compliance changes while delivering an exceptional experience for their employees.

By leveraging the power of a unified data core, Workday is elevating the value of a payroll solution combined with Workday HCM, helping customers employ the data used for payroll to inform the business strategy.

For More Information

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises," by Ranadip Chandra, Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, John Kostoulas, Emi Chiba, Rania Stewart, October 18, 2023.

