"SAVE&RAID" LIVESTREAM CHARITY EVENT TO LAUNCH 4TH YEAR SUPPORTING SUICIDE PREVENTION EFFORTS OF SAVE

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Save&Raid, www.saveandraid.org, a charity event held on the livestreaming site Twitch.tv, has started organizing for its 2024 event to raise money and awareness for SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, www.save.org. In the previous three years, Save&Raid has raised over $32,000 on behalf of SAVE to support suicide prevention.

Beginning Wednesday November 1st at 10am Pacific Time, Save&Raid will launch a global community vote that will decide the series of games that will be played during Saturday, February 24th and Sunday, February 25th. The Save&Raid Team, comprised of volunteer streamers from the United States, Canada, and Europe, are excited to continue its support of SAVE.

"Save&Raid is a passion project of really dedicated volunteer streamers who have their own personal connection to the issue of mental health, suicide loss, and suicide prevention," said Stijn van der Heide, one of the co-founders of the event. "As always, the first step is to decide which games will be streamed during the event and that is decided by a poll in which the Save&Raid community of streamers, donors and viewers votes for one of their favorite classic game series."

After rigorous testing by the organization team to determine appropriate content, ease of playing on streaming platforms, and overall fit for the event, the upcoming vote will be between the following iconic franchises:

Diablo (1 & 2)

Half-Life (1 & 2, plus expansions)

Monkey Island (1-4).

For SAVE, the impact of the efforts of Save&Raid go far beyond the money, says Executive Director Erich Mische.

"The opportunity to share our mission with people all over the world is truly a gift," said Mische. "So, too, is the platform to share and discuss issues related to how to prevent suicide, support suicide loss survivors, and reduce the stigma attached to mental illness and suicide. The financial resources this event raises are incredible, but the awareness and education it affords us to share with potentially millions of people is priceless."

Those who wish to be involved in choosing next year's game should join the Save&Raid Discord serve and cast their vote starting November 1st at 10am PDT. Voting will be open for two weeks, until November 15.

To get involved in future Save&Raid events, to follow-along and be among the first to hear developments and be a part of this incredible streaming community event, sign up on the Save&Raid Discord server here: https://discord.gg/tB7UNAn87H.

About Save&Raid

Save&Raid is a multi-streamer relay marathon where 40+ streamers work in turns to complete a game by playing for one hour each, then passing along the save file and viewers to the next streamer via Twitch raids. We raise money for suicide prevention each year through Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE). Find out more at saveandraid.org and follow us on Mastodon at @saveandraid@mentalhealth.social.

About Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE)

SAVE is one of the nation's first organizations dedicated to the prevention of suicide. SAVE was founded on the belief that suicide is a preventable tragedy, and that everyone plays a crucial role in the effort to prevent it. SAVE utilizes the latest and most reliable evidence to develop educational programming for youth and young adults, conduct training for professionals across a wide array of industries, and support those who have experienced the devastating loss of a loved one due to suicide. Through these vital initiatives, we know we can SAVE lives. Learn more about SAVE at save.org.

