ACL Airshop Expanding its Reach During "Air Cargo Southeast Asia" Symposium in Singapore

SINGAPORE and GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology enabled global market leader in air cargo equipment and logistics services, is pleased to be a corporate participant at Air Cargo Southeast Asia in Singapore on November 1-3, 2023 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. ACL Airshop, with over 190 airlines as clients, has air cargo ULD leasing, servicing, manufacturing, repairs, and specialized ULD logistics services delivered through over 55 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports on six continents. ACL Airshop, with 40 years of growth, continues steady advances for growth in all dimensions, dominating short-term ULD leasing solutions while also building a substantial portfolio of long-term ULD fleet management contracts. The company has made first-in-market investments in award-winning new logistics and tracking technologies such as Bluetooth Smart Trackers and FindMyULD™. Headquartered in South Carolina USA and with an increasingly large market presence in the Asia-Pacific region, the company emphasizes its high-performance culture as a distinct competitive advantage which is very hard to replicate by others.

ACL Airshop has steadily expanded in Asia-Pacific region, and around the world on 6 continents.

Organizers of the symposium describe "Air Cargo SEA" as a high-caliber conference that brings together top experts from all around the world where industry representatives come together to discuss key topics affecting their business. Exhibiting companies from the air cargo sector, including ACL Airshop, will be airlines, airports, forwarding agents, cargo handling companies, express services, logistics providers and others. Air Cargo SEA will be co-located with Transport Logistics Southeast Asia, the latest edition of the world's largest trade show for the transportation and logistics industry, making the event positioned to be one of the most important business platforms for the air cargo sector.

Management representatives of ACL Airshop will explain with customers and industry partners: "What do we mean when we say 'Uberization?" They will also expertly demonstrate the FindMyULD™ free app during the symposium, and will take ULD inquiries and leasing orders for remainder of 2023, plus advance deals for 2024.

ACL Airshop is steadily expanding in Asia-Pacific and globally as a leading edge innovative service partner for airlines, winning accolades for its complete "Digital Suite" with customer-facing technologies aimed at the "Uberization" of ULDs in air cargo equipment fleet management. The Company's trademarked FindMyULD™ app is designed to enhance every data requirement end-to-end in air cargo transactions, across the worldwide ecosystem of the air cargo industry. From location and status accuracy to Barcoding, "ULD Control" logistics, and Bluetooth scanning and tracking, FindMyULD™ aggregates all of ACL Airshop's ULD management services in one seamless tool. The app is free, in the palm of your hand.

Steve Townes, CEO of ACL Airshop, said "Our Singapore-based team will be at Air Cargo SEA to meet with many of our airlines clients. They will further explain our technological advances with our sophisticated Digital Suite. And review the powerful service combination unique to ACL Airshop: short-term leasing solutions, plus long-term multi-year contracts. The Company covers that full spectrum, with high marks for service and responsiveness.

More information: www.aclairshop.com, and https://aircargosea.com/. See ACL Airshop's Digital Suite Introduction Video here: https://vimeo.com/857095192.

