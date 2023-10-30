Broadcom and VMware Provide Update on Pending Transaction

Companies Will Close Transaction Promptly Following Satisfaction of Remaining Condition

SAN JOSE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced their expectation that Broadcom's acquisition of VMware (the "Transaction") will close soon, but in any event prior to the expiration of their merger agreement.

The parties have received legal merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions. There is no legal impediment to closing under U.S. merger regulations.

The parties also announced the results of the elections made by VMware stockholders of record regarding the form of consideration they wish to receive in exchange for their shares of VMware common stock in connection with the Transaction. As previously disclosed, the deadline to have made such an election was 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2023 (the "Election Deadline").

As further described in the election materials and in the parties' proxy statement/prospectus dated October 3, 2022, each VMware stockholder will be entitled to receive, for each share of VMware common stock held immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, (i) $142.50 in cash, without interest (the cash consideration), or (ii) 0.2520 of a share of Broadcom common stock (the stock consideration). The merger consideration is subject to proration so that 50% of the aggregate shares of VMware common stock outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction will be converted into the cash consideration and the remaining 50% of the aggregate shares of VMware common stock will be converted into the stock consideration. Each VMware stockholder will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Broadcom common stock that the stockholder otherwise would be entitled to receive.

Based on the final results of the merger consideration election:

VMware stockholders of record of approximately 96% of the outstanding shares of VMware common stock elected to receive the stock consideration and in accordance with the proration procedures in the parties' merger agreement, (i) approximately 52.1% of such outstanding shares of VMware common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.2520 of a share of Broadcom common stock per share of VMware common stock and (ii) approximately 47.9% of such outstanding shares of VMware common stock will be converted into the right to receive $142.50 in cash per share of VMware common stock; and

VMware stockholders of record of approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of VMware common stock elected to receive the cash consideration or did not make a valid election or did not deliver a valid election form prior to the Election Deadline. Each such VMware stockholder will be entitled to receive $142.50 in cash per share of VMware common stock.

A more detailed description of the merger consideration and the allocation and proration procedures applicable to elections is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus. VMware stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully and in its entirety. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus may be obtained free of charge by following the instructions below, under "Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It."

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cybersecurity software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.VMware.com/company.

