CRITICALSTART® Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovators Awards for 2023

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) solutions, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Most Innovative Managed Detection and Response category in Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovators Awards.

In today's turbulent cyber threat environment, Critical Start disrupts the security space with a complete portfolio of services designed to reduce and mitigate risk exposure. The company's MDR service helps security teams become experts in and drive actionable insights from their existing security tools through 24x7x365 monitoring, investigation, and response services that simplify the critical elements of cybersecurity for an organization. In August 2023, Critical Start introduced its new MCRR solutions, which go beyond reactive threat-based detect and response measures to support organizational security programs across the five functions of the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF).

"As cyber-attacks continue to proliferate and evolve rapidly and relentlessly, organizations require more innovative, holistic, and proactive approaches to reducing cybersecurity risk. At Critical Start, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing leading-edge services and technology to address those needs," said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. "Among a field of thousands of cybersecurity vendors, it's truly an honor to be singled out by esteemed industry publications like Cyber Defense Magazine through their Top InfoSec Innovators Awards."

"Critical Start embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The award is in its 11th year and recognizes information security cyber defense companies that can prove their unique and compelling value proposition. Judges compare thousands of companies, looking for the most innovative options for stopping breaches and securing data.

Organizations today face the challenge of aligning their cyber protection measures with their risk appetite. CRITICALSTART®, a pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction solutions, provides holistic cyber risk monitoring via its Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform, paired with a human-led risk and security operations team, combined with over 8 years of award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. By continuously monitoring and mitigating cyber risks, Critical Start enables businesses to proactively protect their critical assets with a measurable ROI. The company's platform provides maturity assessments, peer benchmarking, posture and event analytics, and response capabilities. Its risk and security operations team evaluates and actions threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and performs comprehensive threat intelligence research. Critical Start enables organizations to achieve the highest level of cyber risk reduction for every dollar invested, allowing them to confidently reach their desired levels of risk tolerance.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

