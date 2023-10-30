telMAX Elevates Customer Experience with Cutting-Edge Systems and New Website Launch

STOUFFVILLE, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - telMAX, the leading Internet service provider in Ontario, headquartered in Stouffville, Ontario, is excited to announce the successful deployment of an innovative customer account management system and the launch of their revamped website.

As Canada's fastest Internet service provider, telMAX has been serving the need for reliable 100% pure Fibre Internet service to the residents of Stouffville, Brooklin, Newmarket and Aurora. At the heart of telMAX's ambition is a dedication to delivering unparalleled customer care as telMAX strives to be the most customer-centric and community-focused telecommunications company in Canada.

In a demonstration of this commitment to their valued customers, telMAX has invested in the implementation of a comprehensive and user-friendly customer account management system, powered by GLDS Broadhub. This system streamlines the process of purchasing products and services, managing accounts, making payments, and scheduling installation appointment, all from the comfort of customers' homes, at their own convenience.

Garrick Russell, President of GLDS, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "GLDS is honoured to be selected by telMAX to support their billing, customer management, and service delivery needs. telMAX's suite of tools ensures customers can interact with the company on their terms, 24/7. Field technicians are now empowered to meet customer needs on the spot, while sales representatives can seamlessly process orders, including scheduling installation dates, right at the customer's doorstep. Additionally, customers can effortlessly update their accounts online. We're fully invested in supporting telMAX's success as they continue to serve their local communities."

Stuart Roberts, CEO of telMAX, shared his excitement about these developments, stating, "We are thrilled with the transition to the new customer management system powered by GLDS Broadhub and the launch of our newly redesigned website, telMAX.com. The integration of our new website with our customer management system brings our revitalised brand to life and underscores our community-oriented approach. Although it was a significant undertaking to launch these two major initiatives simultaneously, it has allowed us to enhance the overall customer experience significantly. Our customers' satisfaction remains our top priority. Additionally, we have equipped our customer facing team members with the tools provide our customers with levels of service that will exceed those normally offered in the sector.

These advancements represent just one of the many initiatives being undertaken by telMAX as they expand their service area across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The future of connectivity in York Region and throughout southern Ontario, is looking brighter than ever, and telMAX stands at the forefront, leading the way.

About telMAX

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region offers Internet, TV and Phone services to residents and businesses utilising its own 100% fibre optic network. telMAX serves customers in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket and Aurora. Using the latest available technology, the telMAX network is capable of delivering access speeds up to 10 Gbps. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities in these towns including participation in events and shows. In 2022 and 2023 telMAX was recognised as the fastest Internet service provider in Canada following an independent assessment by PC Magazine.

About GLDS

GLDS offers the leading customer management, billing, and provisioning solution for small to mid-sized broadband service providers worldwide. Stand-alone and cloud-based solutions feature prepaid and postpaid billing for both subscription and transaction-based services, FTTH, IPTV & Digital Authorization, VOD, Voice and Data provisioning, Credit Card/ACH processing and multi-touch customer self-care all pre-integrated in a best-of-suite solution. GLDS has installed software for over 800 operators in 49 U.S. states and 48 countries worldwide, offering "tier-one" features at significantly lower prices. For more information, visit www.glds.com.

